Attorney Susan R. Grady is a solo practitioner who concentrates her practice in Elder Law (protection of assets from nursing home and preparation of Medicaid applications), Probate Law, Estate Planning and Administration, Wills, Trusts, and Seller Representation. She received her B.A. degree in 1986 from College of the Holy Cross and her J.D. degree from Massachusetts School of Law in 1995. She served as the judicial intern for the Honorable Thaddeus Buczko, First Justice of the Essex County Probate and Family Court (1995) prior to opening her own law practice in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Attorney Grady is licensed to practice in Massachusetts, in the U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, and she is a Notary Public. She is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association (Probate Law and Tax Sections) and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Massachusetts Chapter.

My firm is sensitive and committed to advising you in estate planning, probate law (representing estates and personal representatives), and elder law (Medicaid/MassHealth planning and the protection of your home from nursing home costs with the use of irrevocable income-only trust(s), and, completion of long-term-care MassHealth (Medicaid) applications).

I am happy to meet with you and your family at your home, at the hospital, at the assisted living facility, or at the nursing home if that is more comfortable for you.



EDUCATION:



College of the Holy Cross, A.B., 1986

Massachusetts School of Law, J.D., 1995



BAR MEMBERSHIPS:



Commonwealth of Massachusetts 1995, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts 1996



PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS:

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) - Massachusetts Chapter

Massachusetts Bar Association - Probate Law and Tax Sections