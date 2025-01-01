Steven McClelland is an attorney and owner of McClelland Law Firm, P.A, Our practice concentrates on estate planning, probate, and elder law with a particular emphasis on obtaining and/or retaining public benefits (especially Medicaid) for the elderly, disabled, or incapacitated. Our clients employ our services to plan for the two most important matters of their lives – everything they own and everyone they love.

Mr. McClelland moved to Arkansas to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law. Prior to opening his own firm, he clerked for the law firms of Niblock and Associates of Searcy, Arkansas and the Akins Law Firm, P.A., of Sherwood, Arkansas.

Mr. McClelland was recently appointed the 2019-2020 Chair of the Elder Law Section of the Arkansas Bar Association, a group of over one hundred elder law attorneys throughout the state of Arkansas. He is often asked to speak on elder law topics at local universities, civic groups, and CLE’s (continuing legal education) for local attorneys.