Steven A. Kass CELA*

Law Office of Steven A. Kass, P.C.

 From Generation to Generation

Protecting Your Most Valuable Assets, You and Your Family


Mr. Kass earned his Law Degree and a Certificate in Health Law and Policy, from Pace University School of Law. He is admitted to the NEW YORK and NEW JERSEY State Bars.

Mr. Kass has helped families complete their Estate Planning since 1993.

His practice areas include Estate Planning, Elder Law, Planning for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, Wills, Living Trusts, Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, Health Care Directives (religious and secular), HIPAA Releases, Medicaid Planning and Applications, Guardianships and Residential Real Estate Closings.

Mr. Kass is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, which is accredited by the American Bar Association. Mr. Kass is also a member of the following associations: National Elder Law Foundation, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Guardianship Special Interest Group), American Bar Association (Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, and Health Law Section), New York State Bar Association (Elder Law, Special Needs and General Practice Sections), Nassau County Bar Association (Elder Law Section and Surrogates Court-Trust and Probate Section), the Suffolk County Bar Association (Elder Law and Surrogate's Court Committees), and the Academy of Special Needs Planners.

Mr. Kass provides free seminars to the community, and has lectured frequently over the years at local nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior citizen centers, libraries, schools and religious centers. His seminars have been hosted by the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation, AARP, Parkinson's Groups and the New York State Bar Association, and he has spoken in conjunction with various financial institutions and long term care insurers.

Mr. Kass' articles have been published in the areas of Estate Planning, Medicaid Planning and Applications, Medigap Plans, Guardianships and Long Term Care Insurance. He also successfully argued in the New York Supreme Court for the rights of seniors and persons with disabilities, to implement Medicaid Planning over the then federal law as to the criminalization of such planning (the law was later deemed unconstitutional).

Mr. Kass provides his clients with comprehensive, cost effective planning for their Estate Planning needs.

The LAW OFFICE OF STEVEN A. KASS, P.C. is located in Melville, New York (the borderline of Nassau and Suffolk Counties).

The Law Office of Steven A. Kass, P.C. concentrates in the area of Elder Law, Estate Planning, and planning for persons with special needs. The firm provides comprehensive, cost-effective Estate Planning to meet our clients' objectives, allowing them to protect themselves and their loved ones and preserve their dignity.

Day From To
Monday 10:00 AM 6:00 PM
Tuesday 10:00 AM 6:00 PM
Wednesday 10:00 AM 6:00 PM
Thursday 10:00 AM 6:00 PM
Friday 10:00 AM 4:00 PM

105 Maxess Road
Suite N116
Melville, NY 11747

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
