Mr. Kass earned his Law Degree and a Certificate in Health Law and Policy, from Pace University School of Law. He is admitted to the NEW YORK and NEW JERSEY State Bars.



Mr. Kass has helped families complete their Estate Planning since 1993.

His practice areas include Estate Planning, Elder Law, Planning for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, Wills, Living Trusts, Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, Health Care Directives (religious and secular), HIPAA Releases, Medicaid Planning and Applications, Guardianships and Residential Real Estate Closings.



Mr. Kass is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, which is accredited by the American Bar Association. Mr. Kass is also a member of the following associations: National Elder Law Foundation, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Guardianship Special Interest Group), American Bar Association (Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, and Health Law Section), New York State Bar Association (Elder Law, Special Needs and General Practice Sections), Nassau County Bar Association (Elder Law Section and Surrogates Court-Trust and Probate Section), the Suffolk County Bar Association (Elder Law and Surrogate's Court Committees), and the Academy of Special Needs Planners.



Mr. Kass provides free seminars to the community, and has lectured frequently over the years at local nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior citizen centers, libraries, schools and religious centers. His seminars have been hosted by the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation, AARP, Parkinson's Groups and the New York State Bar Association, and he has spoken in conjunction with various financial institutions and long term care insurers.



Mr. Kass' articles have been published in the areas of Estate Planning, Medicaid Planning and Applications, Medigap Plans, Guardianships and Long Term Care Insurance. He also successfully argued in the New York Supreme Court for the rights of seniors and persons with disabilities, to implement Medicaid Planning over the then federal law as to the criminalization of such planning (the law was later deemed unconstitutional).



Mr. Kass provides his clients with comprehensive, cost effective planning for their Estate Planning needs.



The LAW OFFICE OF STEVEN A. KASS, P.C. is located in Melville, New York (the borderline of Nassau and Suffolk Counties).



