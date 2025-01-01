Stephen Elville
Stephen Elville
Steve Elville works with individuals and families to provide a unique attorney-client experience and peace of mind solutions to the challenges they face with estate, asset protection, and tax planning issues, and with disability and long-term care planning issues. Mr. Elville has extensive experience in working with clients involved in crisis situations. He also brings a unique and personalized approach to pre-crisis planning. Mr. Elville routinely handles client issues in the following areas: wills, trusts, estate tax planning, powers of attorney, living wills/advance medical directives, Medicaid asset protection trusts, Medicaid planning and qualification, estate administration, fiduciary representation, nursing home selection, guardianships, special needs planning for children and adults, Social Security Disability Income (SSDI), Supplemental Security, Income (SSI), and IRS tax controversy.
Firm Description
Elville and Associates engages clients in a multi-step educational process to ensure that estate, elder law, and special needs planning work from inception, throughout lifetime, and at final administration. Clients are encouraged to take advantage of the Planning Team Concept for leading edge, customized planning. The education of clients and their families through counseling and the use of superior legal-technical knowledge is the mission of Elville and Associates. Proudly serving clients in Central Maryland, the Washington Metro Area, and the Eastern Shore.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 AM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
7100 Columbia Gateway Drive
Suite 190
Columbia, MD 21046
199 East Montgomery Ave.
Suite 100
Rockville, MD 20850
1997 Annapolis Exchange Pkwy
Suite 300
Annapolis, MD 21401
11810 Grand Park Ave.
Suite 500
North Bethesda, MD 20852
