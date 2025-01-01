Firm Description

Elville and Associates engages clients in a multi-step educational process to ensure that estate, elder law, and special needs planning work from inception, throughout lifetime, and at final administration. Clients are encouraged to take advantage of the Planning Team Concept for leading edge, customized planning. The education of clients and their families through counseling and the use of superior legal-technical knowledge is the mission of Elville and Associates. Proudly serving clients in Central Maryland, the Washington Metro Area, and the Eastern Shore.