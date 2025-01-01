Attorney Vasiliadis is certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation as accredited by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He maintains offices in Bethlehem, Plymouth Meeting and Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania, serving clients throughout the eastern and central part of the state, primarily in connection with long-term care planning,trust and estate administration, and estate planning. His practice also includes elder law litigation in state and federal court, including successful representation in the landmark case, Mertz v. Houstoun, 155 F. Supp. 2d 415 (E.D. Pa. 2001). A graduate of Lehigh University, Vasiliadis attended Temple University School of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1974. His affiliations include membership in the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Elder Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Attorney Vasiliadis is a frequent speaker on elder law and estate planning issues, having lectured on behalf of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute and before various other professional and civic organizations, including local bar associations, societies of public and certified public accountants, bank trust departments, and insurance companies. He has also authored numerous articles. His past legal experience includes service as a Major in the United States Army, Judge Advocate General Corps, and, in private practice, as a criminal and civil trial attorney in state and federal court.