Sreelekha holds a B.A. in Government from Cornell University, an M.B.A. in International Business from George Washington University, and a J.D. from Boston College Law School. She is licensed to practice law in New York and Massachusetts. Sreelekha brings to the practice knowledge of Employee Benefits law including Defined Contribution, Defined Benefit and Health and Welfare plans. She has lectured on such topics as COBRA coverage and health insurance portability and is a member of the Taxation and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of the American Bar Association. Sreelekha is the devoted mother of two incredible daughters.
Firm Description
Amoruso & Amoruso is a law firm dedicated to assisting our clients prepare and plan for themselves, loved ones, and succeeding generations through Estate, Tax, Financial, and Elder Law Planning.
As attorneys and parents, we are acutely aware of the importance of solid advance planning. We believe that successful planning hinges upon forging long-term relationships with our clients. This core principle assures that our clients' plans mirror their goals.
Main Office
800 Westchester Avenue
Suite S-320
Rye Brook, NY 10573
On the web
