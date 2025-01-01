Sreelekha holds a B.A. in Government from Cornell University, an M.B.A. in International Business from George Washington University, and a J.D. from Boston College Law School. She is licensed to practice law in New York and Massachusetts. Sreelekha brings to the practice knowledge of Employee Benefits law including Defined Contribution, Defined Benefit and Health and Welfare plans. She has lectured on such topics as COBRA coverage and health insurance portability and is a member of the Taxation and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of the American Bar Association. Sreelekha is the devoted mother of two incredible daughters.

