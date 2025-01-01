Sol Lovas
Sol Lovas, Lawyer, P.C.
Practice Areas:
- Estate Planning
- Elder Law
- Wills; Probate
- Trusts and Estates
- Estate and Gift Tax
- Closely Held Business
Admitted:
- 1979, Montana
- 1982, U.S. Tax Court
Law School: University of Montana, J.D., with high honors, 1979
College: Alaska Pacific University, B.A., summa cum laude, 1976
Member:
- State Bar of Montana
- National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Biography: Law Clerk to Hon. Russell E. Smith, U.S. District Court, District of Montana, 1979-1980. Adjunct Professor, Estate Administration, Rocky Mountain College Legal Assistant Program. Founder and Chair, Yellowstone Valley Women Lawyers, 1987-1993.
Born: Seattle, Washington, 1954
Firm Description
Our firm limits our practice to an area of law that we like to call Legacy law.
Legacy Law begins with estate planning and administration. But it involves much more. It includes all of the issues about how you own your wealth, how you can preserve your family's wealth for your needs and the needs of your family, and how you can control the transfer of your family's wealth to your chosen family members.
As your Legacy Law counselor, we can help you plan your estate, plan for long term care and apply for Medicaid assistance with its cost, create special needs trusts for disabled family members, administer trusts and estates after a death, and minimize your estate and gift taxes.
As your Legacy Law Counselor, we focus on your family and your finances, and we help you develop the plans and documents you need to preserve your family's wealth, and transfer it to the chosen members of your family.
Above all else, we help you put your money where your heart is.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
2817 Second Avenue North
Suite 207
Billings, MT 59101
PO Box 399
Billings, MT 59103
