Firm Description

Elder Law Attorneys focus on the legal needs of the elderly and disabled, and work with a variety of legal tools and techniques to meet the goals and objectives of the client.

Under the holistic approach, the Elder Law Practitioner handles estate planning, long term care planning, and guardianship avoidance, from a global perspective. The attorney helps clients devise a plan to meet potential long-term care needs, including determining the appropriate type of care, coordinating private and public resources to finance the cost of care, and working to ensure the client's right to quality care.

Legal problems affecting the elderly are growing in number. Our laws and regulations are becoming more complex. It is important to understand that a broad range of issues can impact a given situation. The key is to minimize the risk of future problems.

The following are areas of law that make up an Elder Law Attorney’s practice: