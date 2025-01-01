Sherri A. Brenner
In 2009, after ten years of practice devoted solely to elder law, Sherri A. Brenner Esq. admitted to practice in Florida and New York, formed Florida Elder Law Concepts, P. A. a law firm dedicated to providing a holistic approach to "Getting Older" Law. As we age, we "get older" but rarely want to be considered an elder. Who knew that getting older could be that complex? As one of just one hundred and fourteen Board Certified Elder Law such attorneys in the entire state of Florida, Ms. Brenner devotes her legal practice to serving the needs of our elderly and disabled population, including estate planning, incapacity planning, trust and estate administration, probate and Medicaid application planning.
Firm Description
Elder Law Attorneys focus on the legal needs of the elderly and disabled, and work with a variety of legal tools and techniques to meet the goals and objectives of the client.
Under the holistic approach, the Elder Law Practitioner handles estate planning, long term care planning, and guardianship avoidance, from a global perspective. The attorney helps clients devise a plan to meet potential long-term care needs, including determining the appropriate type of care, coordinating private and public resources to finance the cost of care, and working to ensure the client's right to quality care.
Legal problems affecting the elderly are growing in number. Our laws and regulations are becoming more complex. It is important to understand that a broad range of issues can impact a given situation. The key is to minimize the risk of future problems.
The following are areas of law that make up an Elder Law Attorney’s practice:
-
Preservation of assets, as it relates to long term care
-
Medicaid planning and applications
-
Supplemental health and long term care insurance issues
-
Disability planning, including use of durable powers of attorney, designations of health care surrogate, and living wills
-
Estate Planning
-
Probate and Trust Administration
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|10:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|10:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|10:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|10:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|10:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2424 North Federal Highway
Suite 159
Boca Raton, FL 33431
On the web
