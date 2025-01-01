SHERI A. PETERS is a principal in the law firm of Sheri A Peters Co., L.P.A. with law offices in Munroe Falls and Canton. She has been in practice since 1991, focusing her practice in estate planning, elder law, probate law and is certified by the Ohio State Bar Association in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law. She co-authored the National Business Institute's Basic Drafting of Wills and Trusts, published in 1991, contributed Designating Fiduciaries which was published in the WealthCounsel's Estate Planning Strategies in 2009, and has also co-authored professional seminar materials on probate, estate planning and long term care planning. Ms. Peters earned her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Baldwin-Wallace College and received her J.D. Degree from the University of Akron. She is a member of the Ohio and Akron Bar Associations and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Elder Law Answers and WealthCounsel.