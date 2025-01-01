Attorney Shaun W. Wiedrick grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He attended Florida State University, obtaining degrees in Finance and Management, graduating Magna Cum Laude. After working in real estate and banking in Memphis, Tennessee, Shaun attended law school at the University of Memphis, where he earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence in Jurisprudence, and served on the editorial staff for the Tennessee Journal of Practice and Procedure.

Shaun has been practicing law in Florida since 1999, and began his own practice, focusing on Estate Planning and Elder Law, in 2006.

Shaun is a member of the Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Wills, Trusts and Estates Committee of the Martin County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys. He also serves on the Planned Giving Committee for the Martin County Council on Aging and with Leaders United, United Way of Martin County.

Shaun frequently speaks before numerous private organizations and regularly participates in informative seminars for the public. When not working for his clients, he spends time with his children, enjoying this beautiful area that we all live in and call home.