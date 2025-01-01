Seunghee Cha
Seunghee Cha is counsel in the Trusts & Estates Department at Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, LLP. She serves on the board of directors of the United Arc and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Massachusetts, Inc. Education Western New England University School of Law (LL.M. in estate planning & elder law), 2011 Fordham University School of Law (J.D.), 2000 University of California, San Diego (B.A. in womens studies in literature), 1993 Bar Admissions Massachusetts (December, 2003) California (January, 2001) Contact scha@bulkley.com
Firm Description
Bulkley Richardson, with offices in Springfield, Boston and Amherst, Massachusetts, provides high-quality legal services addressing a broad range of sophisticated matters. Founded in the 1920s, our firm's standard of excellence is built upon the quality of our lawyers, support staff, and physical and technological resources.
With over 40 lawyers, we are, in comparison to firms based in New York and Boston, a mid-sized law firm that emphasizes personal contact with clients and efficient, cost-effective service. While the quality of our services equals that of large national firms, our interest in long-term client relationships and appreciation of each client's desire for cost-effective representation emulate attributes of small local law firms.
Our facilities include a large private law library, ample conference room space and the latest in research, information processing and communications technology in all of our locations.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
380 Russel Street
Suite 5
Hadley, MA 01035
