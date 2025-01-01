Firm Description

Bulkley Richardson, with offices in Springfield, Boston and Amherst, Massachusetts, provides high-quality legal services addressing a broad range of sophisticated matters. Founded in the 1920s, our firm's standard of excellence is built upon the quality of our lawyers, support staff, and physical and technological resources.

With over 40 lawyers, we are, in comparison to firms based in New York and Boston, a mid-sized law firm that emphasizes personal contact with clients and efficient, cost-effective service. While the quality of our services equals that of large national firms, our interest in long-term client relationships and appreciation of each client's desire for cost-effective representation emulate attributes of small local law firms.

Our facilities include a large private law library, ample conference room space and the latest in research, information processing and communications technology in all of our locations.