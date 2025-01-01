Ms. Meyers is a Member of the firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, and concentrates her practice on Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, Guardianships, and long term care planning strategies, with a focus on Medicaid home care and nursing home.

Prior to Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, Ms. Meyers was a staff attorney at the Sadin Institute on Law of the Brookdale Center for Healthy Aging and Longevity and the New York Legal Assistance Group. At Sadin, she concentrated on Medicaid home care and nursing home care. Ms. Meyers created materials and conducted training seminars for social service providers, attorneys, and social workers on topics including Elder Law, Medicaid, Medicare, home care, and Administrative Appeals.

Ms. Meyers has been certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation as accredited by the American Bar Association*. She has been named to the 2013 - 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers lists in Elder Law.

*The National Elder Law Foundation is not affiliated with any Governmental authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of Law in the State of New York and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.