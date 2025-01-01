Sanford (Sandy) J. Mall, JD, CELA, CAP, VA Accredited Attorney

Sandy is the founder and senior partner of Mall Malisow & Cooney, PC - The Holistic ElderCare, Special Needs & Estate Planning Law Firm located in Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Michigan. Sandy is a past Chairperson of the Elder Law & Disability Rights Section of the State Bar of Michigan. He is nationally board Certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, a VA Accredited Attorney and is a member of NAELA’s Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAP). Mr. Mall is a contributing editor and faculty for the Institute of Continuing Legal Education (ICLE). Sandy is a member of the Beaumont Health Institutional Ethics Committee, Educational Sub-Committee and teaches Law and Bioethics at William Beaumont School of Medicine, Oakland University.

Sandy’s credentials including the CELA & CAP designations further distinguishes him in the practice of law as a nationally recognized expert in his practice areas of estate planning, elder law, special needs disability planning and advocacy, VA benefits, Medicaid, Medicare, and probate and estate administration. He was also recognized by Worth Magazine as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the country and has been selected as a Super Lawyer, Leading Lawyer, Best Lawyers by US News and he maintains an AV rating in Martindale Hubbell. He is a frequent speaker for the legal, accounting, health care, mental health and financial advisory professions as well as being the author of numerous articles and seminars on all topics within his areas of expertise.

In addition to his membership on the State Bar of Michigan Elder Law & Disability Rights Section Council, he is also a member of the Probate & Estate Section, the Health Care Section and the Social Security Section, the Federal Reserve Money Smart Week Advisory Committee, and Past-Chair of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Government Assistance Programs Section. Sandy is also a member of the ARC, the Financial Planning Association of Michigan, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the Michigan Association of Justice (MAJ), and Wealth Counsel.

Mall Malisow & Cooney, PC provides holistic legal counseling and advocacy services to individuals, families and estates. The firm's full service legal practice areas include estate planning, business succession planning, elder law, mediation, Medicaid / Medicare beneficiary rights, elder care advocacy, special needs trusts, disability planning and advocacy, VA benefits planning, Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income, probate litigation, and estate administration. The firm works collaboratively with professional colleagues throughout Michigan and the United States primarily serving the Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Livingston Counties in Michigan.

Sandy and his high school sweetheart wife, Harriet (Dr. Harriet Mall) have been married more than 40 years. They have two married children and five grandchildren.