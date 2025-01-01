Samantha Fredieu
Attorney Samantha Simmons Fredieu is an equity partner at Hale Ball. Ms. Fredieu focus her practice on Elder Law, estate planning and special needs planning, probate, trusts and fiduciary litigation. Ms. Fredieu is also a certified Guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults.
Ms. Fredieu graduated magna cum laude from Vermont Law School. After law school Ms. Fredieu completed a two year clerkship with Chief Judge Dennis J. Smith of the Fairfax County Circuit Court. She is a member of the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (VAELA) and the President of the Board of Directors of the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia (DSANV).
The elder law, trust and estate, and fiduciary litigation attorneys at Hale Ball Murphy, PLC, focus on elder law, special needs planning and life care/estate planning for all ages. We also are leaders in litigating issues related to seniors, disabled persons, trusts and estates. We are experienced in providing legal services to seniors and their families in the context of their financial and medical circumstances. We work with families planning for adults and children with special needs. Our life-care and estate planning services can help you stay in control of your life.
