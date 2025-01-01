Attorney Samantha Simmons Fredieu is an equity partner at Hale Ball. Ms. Fredieu focus her practice on Elder Law, estate planning and special needs planning, probate, trusts and fiduciary litigation. Ms. Fredieu is also a certified Guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults.



Ms. Fredieu graduated magna cum laude from Vermont Law School. After law school Ms. Fredieu completed a two year clerkship with Chief Judge Dennis J. Smith of the Fairfax County Circuit Court. She is a member of the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (VAELA) and the President of the Board of Directors of the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia (DSANV).