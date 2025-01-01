Search Articles

Though born and raised in West Michigan, Ryan initially practiced in BigLaw as a corporate and securities associate with a national firm headquartered in Philadelphia.  Upon returning to the lakeshore and joining an established Grand Haven law firm, he soon realized that the valuable skills he had developed could be put to use helping the elderly, vulnerable adults and families navigate challenging life, end of life and death events.  After many experiences where Ryan earned the right to call himself a survivor, Ryan launched LawCounsel, PLC in order to change traditional firm culture; to break from the traditional way legal services are delivered and to improve the client experience.

Ryan understands how upsetting it can be for a family member upon the incapacity or loss of a loved one, and he seeks to put their minds at ease about legal concerns so they can focus on what is important.  In particular, Ryan delights in helping all concerned be comfortable with the process of Medicaid or Veterans governmental benefits and satisfied with the time and costs invested in obtaining the same.  Having seen the impact on clients of poorly crafted estate plans, Ryan also offers estate planning services designed to minimize the risk of future disputes and the impact governmental assistance has on an otherwise viable estate plan.

For probate matters such as mental health proceedings, guardianships and conservatorships, it is necessary to have an attorney familiar with the law and comfortable with administrative agencies.  Ryan enjoys being able to provide experienced advocacy for his clients and being able to support them through an unfamiliar, sometimes overwhelming, process.  Ryan notes that many of his clients are from outside Ottawa County, and require an attorney they can trust with local matters; it gives him great satisfaction to lift a burden of worry off of their shoulders.

Ryan is frequently invited to speak to professionals and community groups about estate planning, elder law and disability rights.  In addition, he is active in may nonprofit boards and organizations.  When not practicing law, Ryan enjoys reading philosophy, boating, and working around the house with his son Caleb and a Great Dane named Izzy.

Firm Description

LawCounsel was designed to focus on the client experience; from the first interaction with the firm to everyday communications in a long term engagement, our mission is to create efficiency and client satisfaction. We measure our success by the success of our clients.

We believe you should have the opportunity to get to know us before you decide whether to work with us. We also believe you have a right to understand what your legal options are in your unique situation and how much they will cost in advance. Contact us to schedule a complimentary initial consultation.

Elder Law

  • Exploitation & Abuse
  • Medicaid Planning
  • Veterans Benefits
  • Fiduciary Services

Trusts & Estates

  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Protection Trusts
  • Marital Agreements
  • Estate Administration
  • Special Needs Trusts

Probate

  • Decedents' Estates
  • Guardianships & Conservatorships
  • Mental Health Proceedings

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

200 Veridian Drive
Muskegon, MI 49440

On the web

View Firm Website

Social Media


Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
