Though born and raised in West Michigan, Ryan initially practiced in BigLaw as a corporate and securities associate with a national firm headquartered in Philadelphia. Upon returning to the lakeshore and joining an established Grand Haven law firm, he soon realized that the valuable skills he had developed could be put to use helping the elderly, vulnerable adults and families navigate challenging life, end of life and death events. After many experiences where Ryan earned the right to call himself a survivor, Ryan launched LawCounsel, PLC in order to change traditional firm culture; to break from the traditional way legal services are delivered and to improve the client experience.

Ryan understands how upsetting it can be for a family member upon the incapacity or loss of a loved one, and he seeks to put their minds at ease about legal concerns so they can focus on what is important. In particular, Ryan delights in helping all concerned be comfortable with the process of Medicaid or Veterans governmental benefits and satisfied with the time and costs invested in obtaining the same. Having seen the impact on clients of poorly crafted estate plans, Ryan also offers estate planning services designed to minimize the risk of future disputes and the impact governmental assistance has on an otherwise viable estate plan.

For probate matters such as mental health proceedings, guardianships and conservatorships, it is necessary to have an attorney familiar with the law and comfortable with administrative agencies. Ryan enjoys being able to provide experienced advocacy for his clients and being able to support them through an unfamiliar, sometimes overwhelming, process. Ryan notes that many of his clients are from outside Ottawa County, and require an attorney they can trust with local matters; it gives him great satisfaction to lift a burden of worry off of their shoulders.

Ryan is frequently invited to speak to professionals and community groups about estate planning, elder law and disability rights. In addition, he is active in may nonprofit boards and organizations. When not practicing law, Ryan enjoys reading philosophy, boating, and working around the house with his son Caleb and a Great Dane named Izzy.