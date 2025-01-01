Attorney Ruth C. Rhodes is the owner of Rhodes Law, P.A., a Helping Seniors of Brevard Board Member and Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation Board Member, and a resident business at One Senior Place.



She graduated Valedictorian from the College of Law at Florida A&M University, and has more than 23 years of experience working in the legal field with more than 15 years as a practicing attorney.

Ruth C. Rhodes understands the importance of elder law planning for the unexpected and inevitable, and it is her passion to share her knowledge and experience in helping her clients with planning to meet their individual and family needs whether that is through Estate and Medicaid planning, Asset Protection, Probate or Trust Administration, Guardianship, Guardian Advocacy, or assisting them with maneuvering through the Court system.