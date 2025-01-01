Ruth Rhodes
Rhodes Law, P.A.
Attorney Ruth C. Rhodes is the owner of Rhodes Law, P.A., a Helping Seniors of Brevard Board Member and Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation Board Member, and a resident business at One Senior Place.
She graduated Valedictorian from the College of Law at Florida A&M University, and has more than 23 years of experience working in the legal field with more than 15 years as a practicing attorney.
Ruth C. Rhodes understands the importance of elder law planning for the unexpected and inevitable, and it is her passion to share her knowledge and experience in helping her clients with planning to meet their individual and family needs whether that is through Estate and Medicaid planning, Asset Protection, Probate or Trust Administration, Guardianship, Guardian Advocacy, or assisting them with maneuvering through the Court system.
Firm Description
Rhodes Law, PA is a full-service Elder Law Firm assisting families and individuals in Brevard and the surrounding counties. We offer affordable legal services in Estate & Medicaid Planning, Asset Protection, Guardianship, Guardian Advocacy, Probate & Trust Administration, & more!
Ensure that your loved ones are provided for after you're gone with the proper Estate Planning. Preserve your family's assets and security with Medicaid Planning. We're here to help with Probate and Estate Administration when you are dealing with the loss of a loved one. We are also here to help with Guardianship when you are dealing with a loved one's loss of capacity or when a minor inherits or is awarded a large sum of money.
Ruth C. Rhodes, Esq. is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Expert Attorney. She is the owner of Rhodes Law, P.A., a Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation and a Helping Seniors of Brevard board member, a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau, and a resident business at One Senior Place and the Senior Resource Center of Brevard.
We work hard to provide our clients with quality solutions to their legal issues and we offer our services at reasonable rates.
We have 3 offices conveniently located in Melbourne & Viera!
Call us for a free Consultation (321) 610-4542
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1751 Sarno Rd, Suite 2
Melbourne, FL 32935
Rhodes Law, PA
1344 S. Apollo Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32901
Rhodes Law, PA
8085 Spyglass Hill Road
Melbourne, FL 32940
