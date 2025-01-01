Russell E. Farbiarz joined the firm in October 2009, and is currently the firm’s Managing Partner. Mr. Farbiarz’s practice includes all areas of the law with concentrations in estate planning, estate administration, domestic relations, real estate, corporate law and criminal defense/DUI.

Atty. Farbiarz is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court of New Jersey, the New York State Court of Appeals, as well as the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Prior to joining Antanavage Farbiarz PLLC, Mr. Farbiarz served as an Assistant District Attorney Berks County where he gained considerable experience in DUI and retail theft offenses, and also handled the prosecution of many other felony and misdemeanor matters. Immediately after earning his legal degree, Atty. Farbiarz served as a Law Clerk to the Family, District, and Superior Courts in Bennington County, Vermont.

Mr. Farbiarz earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Brandeis University in 2003, graduating cum laude and with concentrations in Politics and History. Subsequently, Atty. Farbiarz earned a Juris Doctor degree from Roger Williams University School of Law, where he participated in the Honors Program, and served as a Notes & Comments Editor for the Roger Williams University Law Review.

Additionally, an article authored by Atty. Farbiarz entitled Victim-Offender Mediation: A New Way of Disciplining America’s Doctors was published in the Spring 2008 edition of the Michigan State University Journal of Medicine & Law, a respected peer-reviewed scholarly journal.

Mr. Farbiarz currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Mr. Farbiarz is a member of the Rotary Club of Hamburg chairing the Scholarship Committee responsible for disbursing the Hamburg Rotary Scholarship and Elva E. Bear Memorial Scholarship to Hamburg Area School District students annually. Mr. Farbiarz also served as President of the Rotary Club of Hamburg from July 2012-July 2013. Mr. Farbiarz additionally holds memberships in the Berks County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, New York Bar Association, Our Town Foundation, and Hamburg Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Mr. Farbiarz resides in Berks County, Pennsylvania with his wife and children.