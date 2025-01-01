Ronald Fatoullah Chairs the firm’s Elder Law Practice Group and is a Partner in the firm’s Trusts & Estates Practice Group.

Prior to joining the firm, Ron was the founder and principal of Ronald Fatoullah & Associates for over 35 years. The firm was perennially recognized as one of New York’s top Elder Law and Estate Planning firms. Ron has been devoted to advising New Yorkers about the legal and financial challenges of aging. He is highly regarded for his contributions and expertise in estate planning and administration, Medicaid planning, special needs planning, wills and trusts, probate, guardianships, and estate and & guardianship litigation.

A certified elder law attorney, Ron Chaired the Executive Committee of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association’s financial planning and Investments committee; Chaired the Board of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Long Island Chapter for over 10 years; and served on the Executive Council of AARP New York.

He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the highest honor bestowed by the organization. Ron lectures frequently on elder law, estate planning and aging; has appeared on numerous radio and television programs; and has been quoted in The New York Times, Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Law Journal, and Kiplinger’s. He has been honored by many organizations for his achievements and contributions to the senior community.