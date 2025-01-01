Ron Feinman Esq.
Ron Feinman Esq.
Ron belongs to Attorneys for Family Held Enterprises, an international association of attorneys providing multi-disciplinary legal counsel and advice to privately held companies and is a member of WealthCounsel, a national collaborative of estate planning attorneys developing and sharing state of the art planning techniques, documentation and processes, and its sister organization, Eldercounsel, with a similar focus on Elder Law. Ron is also a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is past member of the Charitable Planning Committee of the Association for Advanced Life Underwriting and is a former Board Member and Past President of the National Association of Philanthropic Planners (NAPP). Ron is a member of the Virginia State Bar Taxation Section and the Trusts and Estates Sections, and the American Bar Association Taxation Section and the Real Property, Probate and Trusts Section, and is listed in Who's Who in American Law.
A featured speaker before numerous industry and professional groups across the country Ron has published articles in national publications such as Trusts & Estates and Brokers World. Conference presentations include groups such as the International Meeting of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals (AFP), the National Association of Philanthropic Planners, the Virginia Planned Giving Study Group and the Virginia Gifts Planning Council, and national meetings of organizations such as Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney.
Ron is a past Chairman of the Board for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of Alzheimer's Association (covering the western half of Virginia), as well as past chair of its Lynchburg Advisory Council and currently serves on its Board of Directors. He is past president of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals, Piedmont Chapter. He has been named the Regional Vice-Chair of the B'nai B'rith International Planned Giving Committee, and is on the Board of University of Virginia Hillel Center. He is on the board and heads the Planned Giving Committee for the Children's Miracle Network of Western Virginia. He is a member of the Development Committee for the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.
Firm Description
We help you take care of yourself and your loved ones, preserve and protect your assets, and structure your affairs in a manner best suited to how YOU want to live your life.
Our firm serves the needs of elder law clients, seriously injured individuals of all ages, as well as those requiring sophisticated estate, business, or legacy planning.
Sevices include the custom design of Revocable Living Trusts (RLT), Wills, Medical Powers of Attorney, Durable Financial Powers of Attorney, Living Wills,and other fundamental estate planning documents. all as part of a unified plan.
We also help our clients maintain or qualify for Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), various Veterans Benefits, including Pension Benefits (which are way more inclusive than you might think), Enhanced Pendsion, and Aid and Attendance. We have extensive experience helping both with those who are retired and/or possibly seriously injured in an accident, we can help with
-- the design and crafting of a Special Needs Trust,
-- the design and implementation of a Medicaid Spendown plan
-- the preservation of assets of those needing governmental benefits such as SSI, SSDI, Medicaid, and Medicare
-- evaluation and design of Medicare Set Aside Trusts
-- the design and establishment of Settlement Preservation Trusts
-- structured settlement annuities
We also help our clients with life insurance trusts; charitable remainder trusts and charitable lead trusts; generation skipping and dynasty trusts; GRITs, GRATs, Intentionally Defective Grantor Trusts (IDGT's) and other sophisticated estate planning programs.
Visit my blog at www.ronfeinman.com for practical input on the day to day challenges facing us all as we plan for ourselves and our loved ones.
We provide Elderlaw planning, medicaid planning and help with Veterans Aid and Attendance, in the city of Lynchburg, Bedford, Altavista, Rustburg, Lovingston, Charlottesville, Danville, Farmville, and Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Appomattox County, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, Rockbridge County, Albermarle County, Franklin County, Charlotte County, Mecklinburg County, Lunenburg County, and all across Central Virginia and Southside Virginia.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
801 Main Street, Suite 702
Lynchburg, VA 24504
On the web
Ron Feinman, founder and principal in One World, Legacy and Estate Planning, LLC is a native of Lynchburg, Virginia. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1979 and also maintains a private practice in Lynchburg Virginia. During the 1990s Ron worked with Manulife Financial, a global insurance a...