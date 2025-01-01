Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Ron Feinman Esq.

Law Offices of Ron Feinman / Virginia Elder Law, PLC

Ron Feinman Esq.

Law Offices of Ron Feinman / Virginia Elder Law, PLC

Ron Feinman Esq.

Law Offices of Ron Feinman / Virginia Elder Law, PLC

Ron Feinman, founder and principal in One World, Legacy and Estate Planning, LLC is a native of Lynchburg, Virginia. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1979 and also maintains a private practice in Lynchburg Virginia. During the 1990s Ron worked with Manulife Financial, a global insurance and financial services institution based in Toronto, where he was responsible for their Advanced Marketing and for Charitable Planning Initiatives (Manulife recently purchased John Hancock Life Insurance Company).

Ron belongs to Attorneys for Family Held Enterprises, an international association of attorneys providing multi-disciplinary legal counsel and advice to privately held companies and is a member of WealthCounsel, a national collaborative of estate planning attorneys developing and sharing state of the art planning techniques, documentation and processes, and its sister organization, Eldercounsel, with a similar focus on Elder Law. Ron is also a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is past member of the Charitable Planning Committee of the Association for Advanced Life Underwriting and is a former Board Member and Past President of the National Association of Philanthropic Planners (NAPP). Ron is a member of the Virginia State Bar Taxation Section and the Trusts and Estates Sections, and the American Bar Association Taxation Section and the Real Property, Probate and Trusts Section, and is listed in Who's Who in American Law.

A featured speaker before numerous industry and professional groups across the country Ron has published articles in national publications such as Trusts & Estates and Brokers World. Conference presentations include groups such as the International Meeting of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals (AFP), the National Association of Philanthropic Planners, the Virginia Planned Giving Study Group and the Virginia Gifts Planning Council, and national meetings of organizations such as Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney.

Ron is a past Chairman of the Board for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of Alzheimer's Association (covering the western half of Virginia), as well as past chair of its Lynchburg Advisory Council and currently serves on its Board of Directors. He is past president of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals, Piedmont Chapter. He has been named the Regional Vice-Chair of the B'nai B'rith International Planned Giving Committee, and is on the Board of University of Virginia Hillel Center. He is on the board and heads the Planned Giving Committee for the Children's Miracle Network of Western Virginia. He is a member of the Development Committee for the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

Firm Description

We help you take care of yourself and your loved ones, preserve and protect your assets, and structure your affairs in a manner best suited to how YOU want to live your life.

Our firm serves the needs of elder law clients, seriously injured individuals of all ages, as well as those requiring sophisticated estate, business, or legacy planning.

Sevices include the custom design of Revocable Living Trusts (RLT), Wills, Medical Powers of Attorney, Durable Financial Powers of Attorney, Living Wills,and other fundamental estate planning documents. all as part of a unified plan.

We also help our clients maintain or qualify for Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), various Veterans Benefits, including Pension Benefits (which are way more inclusive than you might think), Enhanced Pendsion, and Aid and Attendance. We have extensive experience helping both with those who are retired and/or possibly seriously injured in an accident, we can help with

-- the design and crafting of a Special Needs Trust,
-- the design and implementation of a Medicaid Spendown plan
-- the preservation of assets of those needing governmental benefits such as SSI, SSDI, Medicaid, and Medicare

-- evaluation and design of Medicare Set Aside Trusts 

-- the design and establishment of Settlement Preservation Trusts 

-- structured settlement annuities

We also help our clients with life insurance trusts; charitable remainder trusts and charitable lead trusts; generation skipping and dynasty trusts; GRITs, GRATs, Intentionally Defective Grantor Trusts (IDGT's) and other sophisticated estate planning programs.

Visit my blog at www.ronfeinman.com for practical input on the day to day challenges facing us all as we plan for ourselves and our loved ones.

We provide Elderlaw planning, medicaid planning and help with Veterans Aid and Attendance, in the city of Lynchburg, Bedford, Altavista, Rustburg, Lovingston, Charlottesville, Danville, Farmville, and Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Appomattox County, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, Rockbridge County, Albermarle County, Franklin County, Charlotte County, Mecklinburg County, Lunenburg County, and all across Central Virginia and Southside Virginia.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 12:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

801 Main Street, Suite 702
Lynchburg, VA 24504

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Ron Feinman Esq.

Ron Feinman Esq.

Law Offices of Ron Feinman / Virginia Elder Law, PLC

Ron Feinman, founder and principal in One World, Legacy and Estate Planning, LLC is a native of Lynchburg, Virginia. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1979 and also maintains a private practice in Lynchburg Virginia. During the 1990s Ron worked with Manulife Financial, a global insurance a...

Phone (434) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Ron Feinman Esq..
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml