Firm Description

We help you take care of yourself and your loved ones, preserve and protect your assets, and structure your affairs in a manner best suited to how YOU want to live your life.



Our firm serves the needs of elder law clients, seriously injured individuals of all ages, as well as those requiring sophisticated estate, business, or legacy planning.



Sevices include the custom design of Revocable Living Trusts (RLT), Wills, Medical Powers of Attorney, Durable Financial Powers of Attorney, Living Wills,and other fundamental estate planning documents. all as part of a unified plan.



We also help our clients maintain or qualify for Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), various Veterans Benefits, including Pension Benefits (which are way more inclusive than you might think), Enhanced Pendsion, and Aid and Attendance. We have extensive experience helping both with those who are retired and/or possibly seriously injured in an accident, we can help with



-- the design and crafting of a Special Needs Trust,

-- the design and implementation of a Medicaid Spendown plan

-- the preservation of assets of those needing governmental benefits such as SSI, SSDI, Medicaid, and Medicare

-- evaluation and design of Medicare Set Aside Trusts

-- the design and establishment of Settlement Preservation Trusts

-- structured settlement annuities

We also help our clients with life insurance trusts; charitable remainder trusts and charitable lead trusts; generation skipping and dynasty trusts; GRITs, GRATs, Intentionally Defective Grantor Trusts (IDGT's) and other sophisticated estate planning programs.



Visit my blog at www.ronfeinman.com for practical input on the day to day challenges facing us all as we plan for ourselves and our loved ones.



We provide Elderlaw planning, medicaid planning and help with Veterans Aid and Attendance, in the city of Lynchburg, Bedford, Altavista, Rustburg, Lovingston, Charlottesville, Danville, Farmville, and Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Appomattox County, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, Rockbridge County, Albermarle County, Franklin County, Charlotte County, Mecklinburg County, Lunenburg County, and all across Central Virginia and Southside Virginia.