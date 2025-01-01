Bob has been practicing law for 36 years and is licensed in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Bob graduated from the University of New Hampshire and subsequently completed his legal training at the University of Maine School of Law. He is admitted to practice in both state and federal courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and the First Circuit Federal District Court. Bob has been a member of the SSJM Team since 1988.

Bob is one of Massachusetts' "Super Lawyers". Only 5% of Massachusetts lawyers have achieved this designation. He has also been voted one of the Ten Best Elder Law Attorneys from 2018-2024. Bob's professional associative include The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), MA and NH NAELA Chapters, the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), Massachusetts Collaborative Law Counsel (MCLC) and the New Hampshire Collaborative Law Alliance (NHCLA). Bob is also a Certified Financial Litigator. Bob is a member of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Bar Associations, Essex County Bar Association, Middlesex County Bar Association, Haverhill Bar Association, and Salem NH Bar Association.

Bob's practice areas include Estate and Trust Planning, Elder Law and Medicaid Planning, Probate Administration, Business and Corporate Law, litigation and business general counsel.