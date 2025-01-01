Robert Jutras
Robert A. Jutras, Esquire
Bob has been practicing law for 36 years and is licensed in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Bob graduated from the University of New Hampshire and subsequently completed his legal training at the University of Maine School of Law. He is admitted to practice in both state and federal courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and the First Circuit Federal District Court. Bob has been a member of the SSJM Team since 1988.
Bob is one of Massachusetts' "Super Lawyers". Only 5% of Massachusetts lawyers have achieved this designation. He has also been voted one of the Ten Best Elder Law Attorneys from 2018-2024. Bob's professional associative include The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), MA and NH NAELA Chapters, the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), Massachusetts Collaborative Law Counsel (MCLC) and the New Hampshire Collaborative Law Alliance (NHCLA). Bob is also a Certified Financial Litigator. Bob is a member of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Bar Associations, Essex County Bar Association, Middlesex County Bar Association, Haverhill Bar Association, and Salem NH Bar Association.
Bob's practice areas include Estate and Trust Planning, Elder Law and Medicaid Planning, Probate Administration, Business and Corporate Law, litigation and business general counsel.
Firm Description
"We seek to fully understand each client's goals and needs as we provide a cost-effective and customized solution."
Divorce and Family Law
We ensure that the client's best interests are protected as we guide each client through the entire divorce process while maintaining a sense of control, and helping their family obtain closure in a peaceful and respectful way.
Elder and Medicaid Planning
We empower seniors to take control of their finances and their future while maintaining their dignity and privacy.
Estate Planning
We help clients gain control over their medical and financial future and eliminate the concern about the unknown for their children and family.
Probate Administration
We assist families to ensure integrity and trust in the probate process while carrying out the wishes of their loved ones.
Business and Corporate Law
As general counsel, we strive to bring a constructive and imaginative outlook to business transactions, believing that clients require solutions, not just legal analyses of their problems.
Personal Injury
We listen to every person's concerns and fears while compassionately guiding them through the difficult settlement process and maximizing their compensation for their injuries.
General Practice
With a broad base of insight and experience, it is our priority to guide you and your family through the challenges of life with compassion and creative thinking while resolving each issue as they arise.
Hours
Cost
Main Office
70 Bailey Boulevard
Haverhill, MA 01830
629 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
On the web
