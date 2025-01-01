Mr. Boydstun has more than 30 years experience practicing law. Early in his career, he focused on litigation. Over time, he realized that he gained the greatest personal and professional satisfaction from working closely with clients on elder law, estate planning and closely related legal matters. His practice is now focused on these areas.

Mr. Boydstun believes the practice of law offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the community. Whether he is preparing family protection plans for his clients or litigating estate disputes, Mr. Boydstun utilizes decades of experience to efficiently solve his clients’ legal needs. He has found that providing his clients with informed, close personal service not only allows them to have a more influential position in the legal process but also results in the best possible plans.

Mr. Boydstun is admitted to practice in the courts of the State of New York, as well as in the United States District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. He is also admitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.