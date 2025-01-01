Robert E. Bazemore Jr.
Bazemore Law Firm PLLC
Robert Bazemore is a life-long entrepreneur with over 20 years experience owning or operating health care clinics, wellness centers, and continuing education ventures. In 2006, Robert entered into South Texas College of Law in Houston. He now combines his 20+ years of business acumen with a solid foundation in law to assist Texas citizens in elder law matters, focusing on long term care planning, trusts and estates, and nursing home Medicaid. Robert understands the importance of protecting family and business assets while establishing efficient processes for long-term success.
EDUCATION
South Texas College of Law, Doctor of Jurisprudence, Houston, TX, 2010.
LeTourneau University, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude, Houston, TX, 1999.
Georgia Southern University, Civil Engineering Technology studies, 1985-88.
ADMITTED TO PRACTICE
Texas, 2011
AFFILIATIONS
American Bar Association
- ABA Section of Real Property, Trust, and Estate Law
State Bar of Texas
- Real Estate, Probate, & Trust Law section
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity
Firm Description
Elder Law practice focused on Long Term Care Planning, Nursing Home Medicaid, Trust & Estate Planning, Probate Administration and Business Entity formation primarily for Series LLC's.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Sunday
|By Appointment Only
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
CostFree Initial Consultation
Main Office
4710 67th Street
Suite F
Lubbock, TX 79414
On the web
