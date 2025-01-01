Robert Bazemore is a life-long entrepreneur with over 20 years experience owning or operating health care clinics, wellness centers, and continuing education ventures. In 2006, Robert entered into South Texas College of Law in Houston. He now combines his 20+ years of business acumen with a solid foundation in law to assist Texas citizens in elder law matters, focusing on long term care planning, trusts and estates, and nursing home Medicaid. Robert understands the importance of protecting family and business assets while establishing efficient processes for long-term success.

EDUCATION

South Texas College of Law, Doctor of Jurisprudence, Houston, TX, 2010.

LeTourneau University, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude, Houston, TX, 1999.

Georgia Southern University, Civil Engineering Technology studies, 1985-88.



ADMITTED TO PRACTICE

Texas, 2011

AFFILIATIONS

American Bar Association

- ABA Section of Real Property, Trust, and Estate Law

State Bar of Texas

- Real Estate, Probate, & Trust Law section

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)

Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity