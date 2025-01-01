Richard was born in Davenport, Iowa. He has been active in his community, having served on the school board, local chamber of commerce, and various county commissions. Richard and his wife Becky have two daughters. In his leisure time, he enjoys flying, boating, and skiing. Before returning to school for his advanced law degree, Richard operated the family farm in northwest Iowa from 1979 through 1987. He also owned and operated a farm equipment and retail business. Upon earning his law degree, he was employed as a trust officer by Northwest Bank and Trust in Davenport, Iowa and became head of their trust department. He later joined the law firm of Anderson & Nelson in Rock Island, Illinois.

Richard practices out of the Bettendorf office of Pearson Bollman Law. His practice focuses on Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection, Special Needs Planning, Probate and Business Law.

Education

Richard graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1975. He again attended the University of Iowa in 1987 and obtained his Juris Doctor Degree, with distinction, in 1989.

Professional Affiliations

WealthCounsel; ElderCounsel; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA); Scott County, Iowa State, and Illinois State Bar Associations