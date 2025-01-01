Richard Francis Meyer Esq.
R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC
PRACTICE AREA AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE
Richard F. Meyer is the founding partner of the law firm R. F. Meyer & Associates in Worthington, Ohio.
His practice focuses primarily on elder law, probate, and customized estate planning, including special needs trusts and asset protection planning.
Mr. Meyer is an Ohio State Bar Association board-certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate law practice. He is past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Ohio Chapter and past chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law and Special Needs Law committees. He Is current chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law Certification Specialty Board.
He also is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the Ohio State Bar Association Trust & Estate Section, Elder Law Committee, and the Columbus Bar Association Probate Committee.
Mr. Meyer is a Pre-Eminent Rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell peer review being the highest rating available to an attorney by his peers who liberated him at the highest level of professional excellence and ethical behavior. He has been recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer for 14 years, including the last 10 consecutive years, and a longtime Ohio Top Lawyer. Mr. Meyer has been in practice for 38 years and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association.
A native of Springfield, Ohio, Meyer moved with his family to Columbus as a child and grew up on the East Side. He attended St. Philip the Apostle parochial school, Johnson Park Junior High School and Walnut Ridge High School, where he graduated in 1973 as his senior class valedictorian and a captain of the Scots football team. He went on to attend Marietta Collage, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and was honored with Marietta’s William Bay Irvine Medal in 1977, recognizing him as the outstanding member of the college’s senior class. He followed that with law school at Capital University in Columbus, obtained his juris doctorate degree in 1980. He currently resides in Upper Arlington.
For decades, Mr. Meyer has been active member and officer of several civic, charitable and professional associations. He currently serves as general counsel for the Knights of Columbus Ohio State Council, treasurer of the Ohio Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation and treasurer of the Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys.
He is a frequent speaker in the elder law, estate planning and probate related fields for the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Ohio State Bar Association and the National Business Institute.
PUBLICATIONS
Probate Law Journal of Ohio, Nov/Dec 05; "H.B. 66 and Medicaid Recovery" NAELA News, Volume 18-Issue 1-2006; "Divorce Elder Law Style" NAELA Journal, Volume 3, Number 2, 2007; "Death Comes to the Attorney", Columbus Lawyers Quarterly, Winter 2010; What is a Trust Protector and How might you use one?
EDUCATION
Capital University Law School, Columbus, Ohio (J.D., 1980)
Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio (B.A., cum laude, 1977)
COURTS & BAR ASSOCIATIONS
Ohio Bar (1980)
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio (1980)
U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit (1990)
U.S. Tax Court (1980)
Supreme Court of Ohio (1980)
Member: Columbus Bar Association - Sustaining Member
Member: Ohio State Bar Association - Sustaining Member
Member: Ohio State Bar Association Foundation
Member: Ohio Trial Lawyers Association
Member: American Bar Association
Member: ABA - Law Practice Management Section
PROFESSIONAL & CIVIC AFFILIATIONS
Attorney, Knights of Columbus State Council
Attorney, Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation
Member: National Academy of Elder Lawyers (NAELA)
Member: Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Past Grand Knight Assumption Council 3727
Knights of Columbus Supreme Star Council Award
Former Home Association President Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus
Former Financial Secretary Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus
Former Chapter President Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus
Former District Deputy Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus
Supreme Star District Award, Knights of Columbus
Former State Membership Director, Knights of Columbus
Supreme Council Top Proposer Award Ohio Knights of Columbus 1991-1992
Supreme Council New Council Development Award Ohio Knights of Columbus - 1993-1994
Firm Description
R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC features highly regarded attorneys and a professional legal staff with decades of experience. The experienced staff offers clients outstanding service in the firm’s specialized areas of practice, including elder law, estate planning and administration, probate administration, trust administration, asset preservation, tax planning, guardianships, special needs planning, and Medicaid eligibility planning and litigation. With Central Ohio offices conveniently located in Worthington, Ohio, the firm offers a wide array of legal services to assist clients and their families as they move through the stages of life.
Attorneys practicing at the firm include Richard F. Meyer, Esq., founder, and Associate Laurie E. Ohall, Esq. Ms. Ohall is a Florida Bar board-certified elder law attorney who has been practicing law since 1994. Ms. Ohall also owns her own practice in Brandon, Florida, the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A., and is licensed by both the Ohio and Florida bars. She offers dual-state counsel for clients at R.F. Meyer & Associates.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Sunday
|By Appointment Only
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
450 W. Wilson Bridge Road
Suite 380
Worthington, OH 43085
On the web
