PRACTICE AREA AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE

Richard F. Meyer is the founding partner of the law firm R. F. Meyer & Associates in Worthington, Ohio.



His practice focuses primarily on elder law, probate, and customized estate planning, including special needs trusts and asset protection planning.

Mr. Meyer is an Ohio State Bar Association board-certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate law practice. He is past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Ohio Chapter and past chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law and Special Needs Law committees. He Is current chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law Certification Specialty Board.

He also is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the Ohio State Bar Association Trust & Estate Section, Elder Law Committee, and the Columbus Bar Association Probate Committee.

Mr. Meyer is a Pre-Eminent Rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell peer review being the highest rating available to an attorney by his peers who liberated him at the highest level of professional excellence and ethical behavior. He has been recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer for 14 years, including the last 10 consecutive years, and a longtime Ohio Top Lawyer. Mr. Meyer has been in practice for 38 years and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association.

A native of Springfield, Ohio, Meyer moved with his family to Columbus as a child and grew up on the East Side. He attended St. Philip the Apostle parochial school, Johnson Park Junior High School and Walnut Ridge High School, where he graduated in 1973 as his senior class valedictorian and a captain of the Scots football team. He went on to attend Marietta Collage, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and was honored with Marietta’s William Bay Irvine Medal in 1977, recognizing him as the outstanding member of the college’s senior class. He followed that with law school at Capital University in Columbus, obtained his juris doctorate degree in 1980. He currently resides in Upper Arlington.

For decades, Mr. Meyer has been active member and officer of several civic, charitable and professional associations. He currently serves as general counsel for the Knights of Columbus Ohio State Council, treasurer of the Ohio Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation and treasurer of the Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys.



He is a frequent speaker in the elder law, estate planning and probate related fields for the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Ohio State Bar Association and the National Business Institute.



PUBLICATIONS

Probate Law Journal of Ohio, Nov/Dec 05; "H.B. 66 and Medicaid Recovery" NAELA News, Volume 18-Issue 1-2006; "Divorce Elder Law Style" NAELA Journal, Volume 3, Number 2, 2007; "Death Comes to the Attorney", Columbus Lawyers Quarterly, Winter 2010; What is a Trust Protector and How might you use one?



EDUCATION

Capital University Law School, Columbus, Ohio (J.D., 1980)

Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio (B.A., cum laude, 1977)



COURTS & BAR ASSOCIATIONS

Ohio Bar (1980)

U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio (1980)

U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit (1990)

U.S. Tax Court (1980)

Supreme Court of Ohio (1980)

Member: Columbus Bar Association - Sustaining Member

Member: Ohio State Bar Association - Sustaining Member

Member: Ohio State Bar Association Foundation

Member: Ohio Trial Lawyers Association

Member: American Bar Association

Member: ABA - Law Practice Management Section



PROFESSIONAL & CIVIC AFFILIATIONS

Attorney, Knights of Columbus State Council

Attorney, Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation

Member: National Academy of Elder Lawyers (NAELA)

Member: Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem

Past Grand Knight Assumption Council 3727

Knights of Columbus Supreme Star Council Award

Former Home Association President Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus

Former Financial Secretary Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus

Former Chapter President Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus

Former District Deputy Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus

Supreme Star District Award, Knights of Columbus

Former State Membership Director, Knights of Columbus

Supreme Council Top Proposer Award Ohio Knights of Columbus 1991-1992

Supreme Council New Council Development Award Ohio Knights of Columbus - 1993-1994