Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Richard Francis Meyer Esq.

R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC

Richard Francis Meyer Esq.

R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC

Richard Francis Meyer Esq.

R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC

PRACTICE AREA AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE
Richard F. Meyer is the founding partner of the law firm R. F. Meyer & Associates in Worthington, Ohio.

His practice focuses primarily on elder law, probate, and customized estate planning, including special needs trusts and asset protection planning.

Mr. Meyer is an Ohio State Bar Association board-certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate law practice. He is past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Ohio Chapter and past chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law and Special Needs Law committees. He Is current chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Elder Law Certification Specialty Board.

He also is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the Ohio State Bar Association Trust & Estate Section, Elder Law Committee, and the Columbus Bar Association Probate Committee.

Mr. Meyer is a Pre-Eminent Rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell peer review being the highest rating available to an attorney by his peers who liberated him at the highest level of professional excellence and ethical behavior. He has been recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer for 14 years, including the last 10 consecutive years, and a longtime Ohio Top Lawyer. Mr. Meyer has been in practice for 38 years and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association.

A native of Springfield, Ohio, Meyer moved with his family to Columbus as a child and grew up on the East Side. He attended St. Philip the Apostle parochial school, Johnson Park Junior High School and Walnut Ridge High School, where he graduated in 1973 as his senior class valedictorian and a captain of the Scots football team. He went on to attend Marietta Collage, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and was honored with Marietta’s William Bay Irvine Medal in 1977, recognizing him as the outstanding member of the college’s senior class. He followed that with law school at Capital University in Columbus, obtained his juris doctorate degree in 1980. He currently resides in Upper Arlington.

For decades, Mr. Meyer has been active member and officer of several civic, charitable and professional associations. He currently serves as general counsel for the Knights of Columbus Ohio State Council, treasurer of the Ohio Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation and treasurer of the Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys.

He is a frequent speaker in the elder law, estate planning and probate related fields for the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Ohio State Bar Association and the National Business Institute. 

PUBLICATIONS
Probate Law Journal of Ohio, Nov/Dec 05; "H.B. 66 and Medicaid Recovery" NAELA News, Volume 18-Issue 1-2006; "Divorce Elder Law Style" NAELA Journal, Volume 3, Number 2, 2007; "Death Comes to the Attorney", Columbus Lawyers Quarterly, Winter 2010; What is a Trust Protector and How might you use one?

EDUCATION
Capital University Law School, Columbus, Ohio (J.D., 1980)
Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio (B.A., cum laude, 1977)

COURTS & BAR ASSOCIATIONS
Ohio Bar (1980)
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio (1980)
U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit (1990)
U.S. Tax Court (1980)
Supreme Court of Ohio (1980)
Member: Columbus Bar Association - Sustaining Member
Member: Ohio State Bar Association - Sustaining Member
Member: Ohio State Bar Association Foundation
Member: Ohio Trial Lawyers Association
Member: American Bar Association
Member: ABA - Law Practice Management Section

PROFESSIONAL & CIVIC AFFILIATIONS
Attorney, Knights of Columbus State Council
Attorney, Knights of Columbus Charity Foundation
Member: National Academy of Elder Lawyers (NAELA)
Member: Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Past Grand Knight Assumption Council 3727
Knights of Columbus Supreme Star Council Award
Former Home Association President Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus
Former Financial Secretary Assumption Council 3727, Knights of Columbus
Former Chapter President Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus
Former District Deputy Columbus Diocese, Knights of Columbus
Supreme Star District Award, Knights of Columbus
Former State Membership Director, Knights of Columbus
Supreme Council Top Proposer Award Ohio Knights of Columbus 1991-1992
Supreme Council New Council Development Award Ohio Knights of Columbus - 1993-1994

Firm Description

R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC features highly regarded attorneys and a professional legal staff with decades of experience. The experienced staff offers clients outstanding service in the firm’s specialized areas of practice, including elder law, estate planning and administration, probate administration, trust administration, asset preservation, tax planning, guardianships, special needs planning, and Medicaid eligibility planning and litigation. With Central Ohio offices conveniently located in Worthington, Ohio, the firm offers a wide array of legal services to assist clients and their families as they move through the stages of life.

Attorneys practicing at the firm include Richard F. Meyer, Esq., founder, and Associate Laurie E. Ohall, Esq. Ms. Ohall is a Florida Bar board-certified elder law attorney who has been practicing law since 1994. Ms. Ohall also owns her own practice in Brandon, Florida, the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A., and is licensed by both the Ohio and Florida bars. She offers dual-state counsel for clients at R.F. Meyer & Associates.

Hours

Day From To
Sunday By Appointment Only
Monday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

450 W. Wilson Bridge Road
Suite 380
Worthington, OH 43085

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


Meet Richard Francis Meyer Esq.

Richard Francis Meyer Esq.

R.F. Meyer & Associates LLC

PRACTICE AREA AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE Richard F. Meyer is the founding partner of the law firm R. F. Meyer & Associates in Worthington, Ohio. His practice focuses primarily on elder law, probate, and customized estate planning, including special needs trusts and asset protection planning. Mr. Meyer i...

Phone (614) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Richard Francis Meyer Esq..
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml