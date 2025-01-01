Firm Description

We are a dynamic northern New Jersey law firm dedicated to the well-being and best interests of all of our clients. When you present your legal issue to Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP, you will receive the prompt attention of attorneys and legal staff who have the knowledge and experience you need to help you. Our attorneys have a combined experience of over 100 years of practice. Many of our attorneys have been listed consistently as New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in their practice areas.

Our attorneys have been recognized for their extensive experience in their practice areas and are frequent speakers on legal topics throughout the state of New Jersey and the United States. We have been retained throughout the country to provide legal representation in complex Personal Injury cases, Commercial Litigation cases and cases involving Environmental Law. In addition to New Jersey, most recently, we have been involved in cases in Pennsylvania, New York, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina and Nevada.

Attorneys at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP believe in leaving a lasting footprint upon both the legal community and the community at large, and are leaders in and out of the courtroom. Among our lawyers, we have: New Jersey State Bar Association officers and trustees; Past Presidents of the Sussex County Bar Association; current officers and trustees of the Sussex County Bar Association; officers of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce; Board members of Newton Medical Center and SCARC Foundation; trustees of the New Jersey Association of Justice; active members of the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership; New Jersey Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts; Habitat for Humanity and various other organizations.

Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP staff and attorneys are often found supporting local non-profit and charitable organizations through participation in local 5K and 10K races, bicycle tours and walkathons. We have committed to the physical wellness of not only our employees, but also our friends and families as well. Our Health and Wellness programming, which includes exciting fitness challenges as well as mental health and nutritional coaching has been recognized with a “Quality in Business, Quality in Living” Award from the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Laddey, Clark and Ryan, LLP has also committed to conserving and preserving our local environment by participating in local and statewide events, and we are a Certified “Green” Office.