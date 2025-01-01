Search Articles

Renata A. Mizak, Esq. is a Shareholder at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP.  Renata is the Leader of the firm's Trusts & Estates and Elder Law Practice Groups.

Renata has spent most of her legal career practicing Estate & Tax Planning, Estate & Trust Administration, Estate &Trust Litigation, Elder Law & Care Planning (including Medicaid), Guardianships and Conservatorships, as well as Special Needs and Disability Law.

Renata is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA).  She is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Renata's experience includes representing executors, administrators, trustees and heirs; assisting with all aspects of administering an estate from probate or administration to final distribution, preparing federal and state estate tax returns, estate accountings, and implementing strategies to minimize estate taxation including using disclaimers and trusts. She has also prepared estate planning documents including wills, powers of attorneys, healthcare directives and all forms of trusts (revocable living, special needs, income-only, family and other). Additionally, she has represented Medicaid applicants, disabled and elderly individuals and their family members.

Renata received her B.A. in Political Science with Pre-Law and Paralegal Studies Minors from Montclair State University and her J.D. from New York Law School. 

She is a member of the Sussex and Morris County Bar Associations, New Jersey State Bar Association, National Elder Law Foundation, and Estate Planning Council of Northern New Jersey.

We are a dynamic northern New Jersey law firm dedicated to the well-being and best interests of all of our clients. When you present your legal issue to Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP, you will receive the prompt attention of attorneys and legal staff who have the knowledge and experience you need to help you. Our attorneys have a combined experience of over 100 years of practice. Many of our attorneys have been listed consistently as New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in their practice areas.

Our attorneys have been recognized for their extensive experience in their practice areas and are frequent speakers on legal topics throughout the state of New Jersey and the United States. We have been retained throughout the country to provide legal representation in complex Personal Injury cases, Commercial Litigation cases and cases involving Environmental Law. In addition to New Jersey, most recently, we have been involved in cases in Pennsylvania, New York, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina and Nevada.

Attorneys at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP believe in leaving a lasting footprint upon both the legal community and the community at large, and are leaders in and out of the courtroom. Among our lawyers, we have: New Jersey State Bar Association officers and trustees; Past Presidents of the Sussex County Bar Association; current officers and trustees of the Sussex County Bar Association; officers of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce; Board members of Newton Medical Center and SCARC Foundation; trustees of the New Jersey Association of Justice; active members of the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership; New Jersey Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts; Habitat for Humanity and various other organizations.

Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP staff and attorneys are often found supporting local non-profit and charitable organizations through participation in local 5K and 10K races, bicycle tours and walkathons. We have committed to the physical wellness of not only our employees, but also our friends and families as well. Our Health and Wellness programming, which includes exciting fitness challenges as well as mental health and nutritional coaching has been recognized with a “Quality in Business, Quality in Living” Award from the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Laddey, Clark and Ryan, LLP has also committed to conserving and preserving our local environment by participating in local and statewide events, and we are a Certified “Green” Office.

Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

60 Blue Heron Road
Suite 300
Sparta, NJ 07871

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

