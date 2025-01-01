Firm Description

Our Diverse Strengths Are Your Resources:

OWM Law has been serving clients in Pottstown, Phoenixville and throughout Montgomery, Chester and Berks Counties since 1955. We have fully-staffed offices in both Pottstown and Phoenixville, and the legal team at O'Donnell, Weiss & Mattei, P.C. is focused on you and your needs. By the time you make the call for legal help, you are probably in need of urgent, fact-based attention, looking for a professional, confident attorney associated with a well-staffed law firm. The lawyers at OWM Law will navigate you through the complexities of your situation with a goal toward achieving the best possible results for you. The successful resolution of each case begins with our commitment to open communication and a knowledge-based team approach to your case. We strive to utilize the latest available technology while endeavoring to develop and maintain personal relationships with our clients and provide individualized service. Your call to OWM Law will be met with personable, professional staff and a prompt response from one of our attorneys.

Client Service:

In order to provide clients with counsel and service from a dedicated group of lawyers, paraprofessionals and other members of our staff—all trained in a particular area of law, O'Donnell, Weiss & Mattei is organized internally into 9 client service teams made up by the lawyers and staff who practice in the particular areas. By developing well-coordinated teams, we are able to handle complex transactions providing the solutions our clients need and want on a daily basis.