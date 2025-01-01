Rebecca A. Hobbs CELA*
Rebecca A. Hobbs is a Partner with the law firm O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei, P.C. with offices in Pottstown and Phoenixville. She focuses her practice on elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, estate and trust administration, and Veteran’s benefits. Rebecca is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Rebecca received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Political Science from Eastern University. She received her Juris Doctorate from Regent University School of Law. She is licensed to practice in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Rebecca is an accredited attorney for the preparation, preservation and prosecution of claims for veterans’ benefits before the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 Rebecca was selected for inclusion by the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in the field of elder law. She is an active member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys (PAELA), and serves on the Special Needs Law Section Steering Committee through NAELA and the editorial board of the NAELA Journal. As a member the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA), she serves on the PBA Charitable Organizations Committee and the PBA Legal Services to Persons with Disabilities Committee. Rebecca is also a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association and is co-chair of the elder law committee.
Firm Description
Our Diverse Strengths Are Your Resources:
OWM Law has been serving clients in Pottstown, Phoenixville and throughout Montgomery, Chester and Berks Counties since 1955. We have fully-staffed offices in both Pottstown and Phoenixville, and the legal team at O'Donnell, Weiss & Mattei, P.C. is focused on you and your needs. By the time you make the call for legal help, you are probably in need of urgent, fact-based attention, looking for a professional, confident attorney associated with a well-staffed law firm. The lawyers at OWM Law will navigate you through the complexities of your situation with a goal toward achieving the best possible results for you. The successful resolution of each case begins with our commitment to open communication and a knowledge-based team approach to your case. We strive to utilize the latest available technology while endeavoring to develop and maintain personal relationships with our clients and provide individualized service. Your call to OWM Law will be met with personable, professional staff and a prompt response from one of our attorneys.
Client Service:
In order to provide clients with counsel and service from a dedicated group of lawyers, paraprofessionals and other members of our staff—all trained in a particular area of law, O'Donnell, Weiss & Mattei is organized internally into 9 client service teams made up by the lawyers and staff who practice in the particular areas. By developing well-coordinated teams, we are able to handle complex transactions providing the solutions our clients need and want on a daily basis.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
347 Bridge Street
Suite 200
Phoenixville, PA 19460
41 E. High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
