Rebecca W. Geyer

Rebecca W Geyer & Associates PC

Rebecca W. Geyer is the founder of Rebecca W. Geyer & Associates, PC where her practice concentrates in estate planning, estate and trust administration, elder law, tax planning, and business services. A board certified Indiana trust and estate specialist,* Ms. Geyer is also an adjunct professor of elder law at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Ms. Geyer understands the challenges, fears, and family dynamics that often come into play with legal issues. She adopts an empathetic and compassionate approach to assist clients in addressing their particular goals and concerns.

Ms. Geyer completed her undergraduate degree at Indiana University, majoring in Political Science and History. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor in 1998 at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. An avid volunteer in both the legal community and the Indianapolis community at large, Rebecca often speaks and writes on estate planning and elder law topics, and annually provides pro bono legal services to individuals through her work with the Indianapolis Bar Association and the Albert and Sara Reuben Senior Resource and Community Center.

As a frequent lecturer and seminar presenter, Ms. Geyer has authored numerous seminars with ICLEF, IBA, and National Business Institute. She annually presents at the Elder Law Institute, the Family Law Institute and the Advanced Elder Law Seminar. Her recent presentations include "Estate Planning Under Our Guardianship Statutes," "State Death Taxes," "Debunking the Myths of Elder Law," and "Estate Planning for Same-Sex Couples."

Ms. Geyer’s professional career involvements include serving as the President-Elect of the Indiana Section of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Treasurer of the Indianapolis Bar Foundation, and board member of the Elder Law Section of the Indiana State Bar Association. In 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 Rebecca was named to the prestigious list of Super Lawyers® Rising Stars for estate planning by Law & Politics Magazine and Indianapolis Monthly. Ms. Geyer also volunteers in the community where she serves as Vice President of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck and Treasurer of the Indianapolis Section of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Ms. Geyer is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association’s Estate Planning and Administration Section, Attorney Networking Section, and the Women and the Law Division. She graduated from the 2007 Indianapolis Bar Leader Series Class IV, and served on the Bar Leader Series Steering Committee until 2011. Her professional memberships also include the Probate, Trust and Real Property Section and the Elder Law Section of the Indiana State Bar Association, the Real Property, Trust and Estate Law Section of the American Bar Association, the Indiana Probate Review Committee, Estate Planning Council of Indiana, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Geyer was recognized as a distinguished fellow by the Indianapolis Bar Foundation in 2010. She is currently the co-chair of the Lawyers Helping Lawyers Task Force of the Indianapolis Bar Association and helped develop the Attorney Apprentice Program to provide substantive knowledge and practical experience to new and less experienced attorneys. 

In her spare time, Ms. Geyer enjoys spending time with her husband and three sons. She loves reading, walking and cheering on her beloved Indiana Hoosiers and Indianapolis Colts.

*Certified by the Indiana Trust and Estate Specialty Board

  • Rebecca W. Geyer & Associates, PC, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a full service estate planning and elder law firm serving the people of central Indiana. We have been providing clients with exceptional representation since 1999, assisting them with legal matters that include wills, trusts, estate planning, asset protection, Medicaid planning, nursing home and assisted living facility placement and financing, probate and estate administration, special needs trusts, guardianship, advanced directives, planning for incapacity, health care decisions and end-of-life issues.

    After 14 years of practice with other firms, Rebecca W. Geyer opened her own law office in 2013 to assist clients with their estate planning and elder law needs.  The attorneys of Rebecca W. Geyer & Associates, PC understand the challenges, fears, and family dynamics that often come into play with legal issues. We adopt an empathetic and compassionate approach to assist clients in addressing their particular goals and concerns.  Our attorneys are committed to being responsive to client needs in a timely manner, and it is our policy to respond to all client communications the same day they are received.  While our office is easily accessible, we recognize that some clients may find it difficult to come to us.  We offer house calls and flexible appointment times to meet our clients’ needs.

    Whether your legal matter involves an estate planning or elder law need, Rebecca W. Geyer & Associates, PC is committed to the highest standards of knowledge and service for our clients. To speak with one of our attorneys, call (317) 973-4555 or click here to contact us now.

Main Office

11550 N Meridian Street
Suite 200
Carmel, IN 46032

