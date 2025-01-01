Rachael Carrico is an attorney and managing partner at Good Grief Law. A graduate of WVU College of Law with the honor of Order of the Barristers, Rachael has spent over 25 years representing victims and the vulnerable. Starting out her career as an assistant prosecuting attorney, then transitioning into personal injury law, Rachael became an experienced trial attorney early in her career.

After many years practicing personal injury law, Rachael moved into the area of family law, representing children and soon thereafter began representing the elderly and other protected adults as well. Rachael is a member of the West Virginia State Bar and is on the Elder Law, Veterans Law, and Probate Committees.

Rachael has been a guest speaker at legal seminars covering topics that include ethics and the duties and responsibilities of a guardian ad litem. In addition to being an attorney, Rachael has also made health and fitness a lifestyle focus as an owner of a fitness facility for the past 12 years. Rachael is also the mother of three children, three dogs, and two cats.