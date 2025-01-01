Tom Murphy, Esq., CELA is the President of Murphy & Childers, P.C. . and has practiced law in Pennsylvania since 1994. Tom is also a Board Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, and recognized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He is a graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia and the Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg.



Professionally, Tom is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Elder Law Committee. He is also on the faculty of the Pennsylvania Bar Institute providing continuing legal education to attorneys throughout the Commonwealth. Since 2006, Mr. Murphy has been selected annually as a Super Lawyer in the area of Elder Law by Philadelphia Magazines Law and Politics Edition. On Sunday mornings, Tom is a contributing guest on the Hagerstown, Maryland Channel 25 TV program, Contemporary Retirement. Mr. Murphy limits his practice to Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate/Estate Administration.



Mr. Murphy is also on the board of directors of The Family Heritage Trust Company of Frederick, Maryland. The Trust Company provides trust and fiduciary services for individuals, estates and individuals with special needs.