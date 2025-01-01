Firm Description

List of services:

Estate Planning Legal Services

Here are all the included services in the Estate Plan:

Revocable Living Trust: A document that allows you (the trustor) to legally transfer the ownership of specific assets to another person (trustee) to be held for the trustor's beneficiaries.

Trust Certification: A document that states that a trustor established a trust and trustee for their assets.

Pour Over Will: A legal declaration of a person's wishes regarding the disposal of his or her property or estate after death especially.

Power of Attorney: To handle your affairs if you are unable to do so (Mentally or Physically)

Health Care Directive: Who to contact to make medical decisions on your behalf if or when you are incapacitated.

Final Disposition: Final wishes whether you want to be buried or cremated.

Attorney Consultation: A comprehensive review of your facts and circumstances.

Death Affidavit: An important document provided to the Trustee managing your estate.

Quit Claim Deed: Property transfer document provided to the Trusted to transfer properties to your beneficiaries.

Property transfer document provided to the Trusted to transfer properties to your beneficiaries. All Legal Documents Prepared by Licensed Attorneys

Business Entity Creation Legal Services

We help get your business up and running with the following services:

LLC Name Search and Reservation: Our paralegals make sure your name is unique to you and only you.

Registering Your Limited Liability Company (LLC) with the State: We handle the technical process of setting up your business the right way.

Preparing & Filing the Articles of Organization: We handle the technical process of setting up your documents in a state compliant manner.

Operating Agreement Creation: A key document that outlines the business' financial and functional decisions including rules, regulations, and provisions.

Federal EIN Set Up: Let us take the hassle out of setting up your Employer Identification Number (EIN). It's no fun dealing with the IRS.

Annual Registered Agent Service: Business entities are required to appoint a registered agent when they form—and to have a local registered agent in every state where they transact business.

Private Mailing Service: API Law provide a local mailing address to keep your personal residence off public records. We receive and forward legal and compliance notices from the state.

API Business Compliance Guard Services: 2 yearly amendment filings to update your business name, address, or ownership exclusive of state filing fees.

Banking Resolution Preparation: An LLC Banking Resolution is a formal document needed for an LLC to establish a bank relationship.

An LLC Banking Resolution is a formal document needed for an LLC to establish a bank relationship. Statement Of Organizer Preparation: The Statement of Organizer is an internal document formally relieving the organizer of their duties and assigns the LLC ownership to its members.

Business Blueprint and Structure Services:

Have more stuff to protect? New partner? Dropped a partner? Business direction change? Will and corporate docs up to date? Make sure with the API Business Blueprint.

Upkeep and maintenance on your business and assets is as critical as maintaining your car, house, relationships, or body. Let the API Business Blueprint be a diagnostic checkup and fresh start for your business!

API Business Blueprint Bundle:

30 minute one on one Attorney consultation

Personalized Diagnostic Blueprint

Analysis of your current business structure

Unallocated asset analysis

Specialized Trust Legal Services:

Special Needs Trust - A special needs trust is a legal arrangement and fiduciary relationship that allows a physically or mentally disabled or chronically ill person to receive income without reducing their eligibility for the public assistance disability benefits provided by Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicaid.

Charitable Remainder Trust - A charitable remainder trust is a trust which provides a stream of income to you for a period of years or a lifetime and then gives the remainder to the charity of your choice with significant tax savings once the period of years or death has occurred.

Grantor Retained Annuity Trust - A grantor retained annuity trust is an irrevocable trust which provides you with an annuity for a specific amount of time based on the value of the property in the trust and upon completion of the annuity period, the remaining money and property is transferred to those you have named. This type of trust is used to make large financial gifts to your loved ones of accounts or property that are expected to grow in value at a higher rate than the annuity rate being paid back to you.

Qualified Terminable Interest Property Trust (QTIP) - A qualified terminable interest property trust initially provides income to the surviving spouse, and, upon the surviving spouse’s death, the remaining money and property are distributed to other named beneficiaries, while still allowing the trust to qualify for the unlimited marital deduction. These are commonly used in second marriage situations and to maximize estate and generation-skipping tax exemptions and tax planning flexibility.

Qualified Personal Residence Trust (QPRT) - The QPRT is another type of irrevocable trust designed to hold a grantor’s personal residence in trust for a specific period of time. The grantor retains a term interest during this period and receives mortgage interest and property tax deductions, and the property is protected from creditors because it is owned by the trust. After the term expiration, the grantor has an option to rent the property or transfer it to the next generation at a substantially lower transfer tax rate.

Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust - An irrevocable life insurance trust is designed to own high-value life insurance and receive the payment of the death benefit upon the trust maker’s death. The benefit of this type of trust is that the life insurance proceeds are excluded from the deceased’s estate for tax purposes. However, the proceeds are still available to provide liquidity to pay taxes, equalize inheritances, fund buy-sell agreements, or provide an inheritance.

Domestic Asset Protection Trust - A Domestic Asset Protection Trust (“DAPT”) is an irrevocable trust established under the special laws of one of the jurisdictions that allow the settlor of the trust to be a discretionary beneficiary and yet still protect the trust assets from the settlor’s creditors. Just doing a regular DAPT, without any extra bells and whistles, in and of itself provides a significant impediment to a creditor attack.

Health and Education Exclusion Trust (HEET) - The HEET can be an invaluable planning tool for making gifts to grandchildren without incurring generation-skipping transfer tax (GSTT). It can also be designed to pay medical and education expenses for grandchildren and their descendants. A taxable termination occurs when the last current beneficiary of the trust (who is not a skip person) dies. By naming a charity as a beneficiary, the trust will always have at least one beneficiary that is not a skip person, and thus a taxable termination will not occur. Having a charity as the current beneficiary of the trust also allows the HEET to avoid GSTT.

2503(c) Trust - A trust established under I.R.C. Section 2503(c) is designed to hold gifts in trust for a child until the child reaches age twenty-one. Section 2503(c) creates an exception to the present interest requirement for annual exclusion gifts, allowing a gift in trust for a minor to qualify for the gift tax annual exclusion. In order to satisfy Section 2503(c), all of the following conditions must be met:

The trust property and income earned on the trust property may be paid to or used exclusively for the benefit of the minor before age twenty-one. All undistributed property and income must be paid to the minor when the minor reaches age twenty-one. If the minor dies before age twenty-one, trust property must be included in the minor’s estate.

Standalone Retirement Trusts (SRTs) - A standalone retirement trust (SRT) is a special type of trust designed to be the beneficiary of your qualified retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401(k)s, etc. During your lifetime, your ownership of and access to the accounts do not change. Upon your death, as long as you have properly named the SRT as the beneficiary on the appropriate beneficiary designation form, the trust will become the beneficiary, and the trustee of the trust will be in charge of withdrawing and managing the money received from the inherited retirement account according to the terms laid out in the trust document