Attorney Paulette Lundy is the Founder of P. A. Lundy & Associates, a law firm in Columbia, Maryland, Howard County. P. A. Lundy & Associates was established out of Paulette’s love, passion and life’s purpose to assist people to become better stewards of their resources through proper legacy development, planning, organizing and effective implementation. Paulette’s life is devoted to educating people about the pleasures of planning your legacy “Your Way” and securing your family’s peaceful future in your absence.

Paulette has served in several legal capacities, both in New York and Maryland. Throughout her entire legal career, Paulette has helped thousands of family members, friends and clients to legally design an estate plan that meets their needs and the needs of their loved ones. Paulette has focused on advising and consulting individuals on their legal options concerning tax avoidance, guardianship, property transfers, wills and trusts design, powers of attorney, advanced healthcare directives, business set up and consulting and other personal, family and business estate planning topics. Her passion and mission is to ensure that people are provided with the best opportunity to plan, protect and provide for whomever and however they desire.

Paulette is married to Troy Lundy, an Environmental Engineer, for over 20 years. Together, they have two young sons, Joshua and Daniel Lundy. Paulette and her family, including her mom, live in Columbia, Maryland.