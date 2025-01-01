Paul A. Smolinski
Mr. Smolinski has worked for a private law firm and as general practitioner for 32 years - Paul is knowledgeable about many areas of law that are important when planning for your future. Today, Palos Elder Law, Ltd. is focused on providing excellent service to its clients in the areas of Estate Planning (Wills and Trusts), Elder Law (Medicaid Planning, Health Care Powers of Attorney and Property Powers of Attorney), Probate Court (Decedents Estates & Guardianship Proceedings) and Real Estate Transactions. If you have legal needs outside our areas of practice we would be pleased to assist you with locating an attorney who can help you. Mr. Smolinski is a graduate of the John Marshall Law School of Chicago. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the American Bar Association, the Illinois Bar Association and the Chicago Bar Association.
PLEASE NOTE THAT WE HAVE RELOCATED OUR OFFICE TO 19550 S. HARLEM - SUITE 2, FRANKFORT, IL 60423 AS OF MAY 1, 2021!
Paul Smolinski has been helping clients in the areas of Elder Law and Estate Planning for the past 33 years. These areas frequently involve assisting in the areas of Probate Avoidance, Medicaid Planning and Nursing Home Issues. We also assist individuals with Guardianship matters. While our plans often involve complex laws and numerous legal documents - we do our best to keep the strategy understandable. In the end - we hope to make our clients feel good knowing that they have the best possible legal plan in place for them and their family.
If you need help in the area of Elder Law - We are here for you!
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
19550 S. Harlem Avenue
Suite 2
Frankfort, IL 60423
