Patrick’s practice focuses on matters related to Probate/Estate Planning, Real Estate, Business, Construction, and related transactions and litigation. Patrick has significant negotiation, trial, mediation and arbitration experience, including jury and non-jury trials. Patrick is practical in his approach and works diligently to obtain positive outcomes for his clients. Patrick provides his clients with confidence that they are being well represented and helps them understand the various options they have so that the best decisions can be made.
During law school, Patrick clerked for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. After graduating from law school, Patrick was an Associate Attorney with the former law firm of Hanis & Olson. In 2003, he became the first associate to join what has become Hanis Irvine Prothero, PLLC, where he is now a Partner.
Patrick has served as a Commissioner for King County Water District #111 since February 2004, which serves the areas of Meridian Valley and Lake Meridian in Kent, where he lives with his wife Sarah and their five children.
Patrick enjoys devoting his free time to a variety of charitable and community causes, including the Boy Scouts of America, and Kiwanis Childrens Cancer Program. Among other organizations, he served as former President of the South King County Bar Association and past President of the Meridian-Kent Kiwanis club.
Firm Description
Hanis Irvine Prothero, PLLC was created to provide all of the benefits of a multi-service law firm in the heart of South King County. We represent people from many nations and many sectors of the community. We are determined to provide exceptional service to our clients in a wide array of legal issues while maintaining the highest professional standards. Our goal is to deliver intelligent and responsive counsel and advocacy at a reasonable and competitive price.
The Hanis Irvine Prothero Advantage
When you bring your legal matter to Hanis Irvine Prothero, you do so with the confidence that you are working with members of your own community. If you have an issue involving South King County business, government, or property, it would be rare that one or more of our attorneys or staff is not on a first-name basis with the key players and decision-makers. As a result of our deep roots in the community, we can get right to solving your problem, while an attorney from Seattle or Bellevue would still be trying to figure out who Kent Kangley is. Your money will go for real legal work, and not to educate some attorney in a Bellevue or Seattle skyscraper. And . . . if you're a business or government in South King County, business and tax dollars spent on legal services at Hanis Irvine Prothero will stay in your community, rather than travel up I-5 and I-405 to be spent in your competitors' businesses in Seattle and on the Eastside.
The Hanis Irvine Prothero Pledge
The attorneys and support staff at Hanis Irvine Prothero are driven to achieve client satisfaction. In handling any matter, we will address the entirety of our clients' needs competently, aggressively, and with complete confidentiality. At the outset of every matter, we strive to offer an accurate and honest assessment of the likelihood of success. We believe strongly in presenting all of the information clients need to weigh the benefits to be gained in pursuit of any legal action. Our goal is to help resolve the clients' legal challenges with as little financial and emotional turmoil as possible. We will advise you of your options and offer our recommendations, but most importantly, we will act with respect to your needs and choices. As a full service law firm, our attorneys are usually able to serve all the needs of our clients. In those rare cases where a client's needs fall outside of our areas of expertise, we will gladly refer that client to another attorney who can help the client in that particular area of the law. Please read the descriptions of our services and of our attorneys to determine if Hanis Irvine Prothero, PLLC, has what you are looking for. If you have any questions or issues that you would like to discuss, please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to serving you!
Main Office
6703 S. 234th Street
Suite 300
Kent, WA 98032
