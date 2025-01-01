Misty Vantrease
Misty Clark Vantrease assists older clients, their children and other family members, with Nursing Home, Medicaid, asset preservation, asset distribution, mental capacity, probate, Guardianship and other issues, both financial and non-financial. In addition, she drafts legal documents such as Wills, Powers of Attorney, Living Wills, Health Care Surrogates, and Care Agreements for clients and family members. She also speaks and teaches in a variety of forums.
Firm Description
Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC provides sensitive, respectful services to older people and their families. Services vary depending upon a client's stage of life, health, mental capacity, assets, existing family relationships and extent of previous planning.
Areas of concern might include: Aging Alone Planning; Wills; Living Wills; Health Care Proxies; Durable Powers of Attorney; Guardianships; Conservatorships; Trusts; Medicaid Planning and other Medicaid issues; Grandparents Visitation Rights
Main Office
920 Dupont Road
Suite 200
Louisville, KY 40207
941 Lehman Avenue
Suite 101
Bowling Green, KY 42101
