Firm Description

Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC provides sensitive, respectful services to older people and their families. Services vary depending upon a client's stage of life, health, mental capacity, assets, existing family relationships and extent of previous planning.

Areas of concern might include: Aging Alone Planning; Wills; Living Wills; Health Care Proxies; Durable Powers of Attorney; Guardianships; Conservatorships; Trusts; Medicaid Planning and other Medicaid issues; Grandparents Visitation Rights