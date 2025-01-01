Michelle Butler
Nearly 15 years of experience litigating on behalf of global and national companies facing significant and complicated legal claims led Michelle to establish Tupper Butler Law PLLC. She now focuses on families attempting to navigate or prepare for their inevitable mortality or a sudden medical crisis. In early 2017, Michelle’s advocacy work became personal when she assumed responsibility for her father’s care. He suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury and left him a quadriplegic — without any plan in place. With help from family and the newly discovered power of planning, Michelle’s father was able to thrive at home, maintaining a quality of life despite his disability and medical needs. Though he passed in 2020, Michelle ensured her father had a plan that made his wishes known so that when he died, she and her brother could be true to his love as a family, with confidence they were following their beloved father’s wishes. Now, Michelle offers her clients the benefits of her extensive legal expertise and personal knowledge of the drastic difference the power of planning can bring to life’s most difficult but unavoidable moments.
Michelle grew up in Louisville with her brother, together raised by their father after their mother passed away from cancer in 1993. A Ballard High School graduate, she next earned her Bachelors degree at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 1996, before moving to New York City and basking in the adventure of city life. After six years serving as editor in nonfiction, Michelle completed law school back in D.C. at Georgetown University Law Center in 2005 and began her career litigating in private practice. After nearly ten years in private practice and a federal clerkship with the United States District Court in Washington, D.C., Michelle moved with her family back home to Louisville in 2013 and continued working in private practice.
After her father’s accident in February 2017, Michelle followed a calling to bring her zealous advocacy skills to the benefit of other families like her own. Tupper Butler Law PLLC is based in Louisville, though Michelle continues to practice in the state of Maryland and Washington, D.C.
At home, Michelle revels in her family – with her husband Brandon, two small children, and dog, Buster. She managed her father’s care with her brother and enjoyed his ongoing ability to engage in life despite his disability. With the spare time that she nourishes with insistence, Michelle enjoys her book club (believing fervently that Frankenstein is the most important book ever written), lifting heavy things as exercise, and her newly adopted hobby and passion of fishkeeping.
Firm Description
ESTATE PLANNING
No one wants to think about not being here with our loved ones, especially young children, which is why so many avoid or delay planning. Others think their spouse will care for things, while some think a plan is unnecessary without significant wealth, Tupper Butler Law helps you understand the importance of an estate plan and works with you to plan for your priorities, no matter what your family looks like, your financial status, or age.
Our estate plan packages offer:
- Wills and/or trusts with additional protection for beneficiaries
- Expanded financial powers of attorney
- Healthcare proxies and living wills
LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING (ASSET PROTECTION)
Aging is difficult, especially as we become more aware of the inevitable end of life. People often try to ignore the decline that may accompany older age, though their families may worry about the high cost of care. Some fear the loss of life savings, or a home, or other assets you worked so hard to share with your family. Tupper Butler Law helps you preserve your assets and prepare for the later years of life.
Our asset protection packages offer:
- Counseling of legal options to cover future care needs
- Trusts to protect assets from long-term care costs
- Expanded financial power of attorney
- Healthcare proxies and living will
CRISIS CARE & PATIENT ADVOCACY
We know the grief and panic that hit instantly with a medical crisis. We know the fear of financial ruin that comes with the prospect of paying for trauma recovery or long-term care. We help you navigate the added burdens that come with a life-altering diagnosis to find ideal care, preserve your life’s savings, and find the joy in life again – as a loved one and not just a caregiver.
Our crisis care services include:
- Immediate assistance advocating for a patient in a health-care facility
- Caregiving support and guidance
- Counseling of legal options to cover care costs
- Traditional estate plan documents
