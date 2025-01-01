Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Michelle Butler

Tupper Butler Law PLLC

Michelle Butler

Tupper Butler Law PLLC

Michelle Butler

Tupper Butler Law PLLC

Nearly 15 years of experience litigating on behalf of global and national companies facing significant and complicated legal claims led Michelle to establish Tupper Butler Law PLLC. She now focuses on families attempting to navigate or prepare for their inevitable mortality or a sudden medical crisis. In early 2017, Michelle’s advocacy work became personal when she assumed responsibility for her father’s care. He suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury and left him a quadriplegic — without any plan in place. With help from family and the newly discovered power of planning, Michelle’s father was able to thrive at home, maintaining a quality of life despite his disability and medical needs. Though he passed in 2020, Michelle ensured her father had a plan that made his wishes known so that when he died, she and her brother could be true to his love as a family, with confidence they were following their beloved father’s wishes. Now, Michelle offers her clients the benefits of her extensive legal expertise and personal knowledge of the drastic difference the power of planning can bring to life’s most difficult but unavoidable moments. 

Michelle grew up in Louisville with her brother, together raised by their father after their mother passed away from cancer in 1993.  A Ballard High School graduate, she next earned her Bachelors degree at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 1996, before moving to New York City and basking in the adventure of city life. After six years serving as editor in nonfiction, Michelle completed law school back in D.C. at Georgetown University Law Center in 2005 and began her career litigating in private practice. After nearly ten years in private practice and a federal clerkship with the United States District Court in Washington, D.C., Michelle moved with her family back home to Louisville in 2013 and continued working in private practice.

After her father’s accident in February 2017, Michelle followed a calling to bring her zealous advocacy skills to the benefit of other families like her own.  Tupper Butler Law PLLC is based in Louisville, though Michelle continues to practice in the state of Maryland and Washington, D.C.

At home, Michelle revels in her family – with her husband Brandon, two small children, and dog, Buster. She managed her father’s care with her brother and enjoyed his ongoing ability to engage in life despite his disability. With the spare time that she nourishes with insistence, Michelle enjoys her book club (believing fervently that Frankenstein is the most important book ever written), lifting heavy things as exercise, and her newly adopted hobby and passion of fishkeeping.

Firm Description

ESTATE PLANNING

No one wants to think about not being here with our loved ones, especially young children, which is why so many avoid or delay planning. Others think their spouse will care for things, while some think a plan is unnecessary without significant wealth, Tupper Butler Law helps you understand the importance of an estate plan and works with you to plan for your priorities, no matter what your family looks like, your financial status, or age.


Our estate plan packages offer:

  • Wills and/or trusts with additional protection for beneficiaries
  • Expanded financial powers of attorney
  • Healthcare proxies and living wills

  • LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING (ASSET PROTECTION)

    Aging is difficult, especially as we become more aware of the inevitable end of life. People often try to ignore the decline that may accompany older age, though their families may worry about the high cost of care. Some fear the loss of life savings, or a home, or other assets you worked so hard to share with your family. Tupper Butler Law helps you preserve your assets and prepare for the later years of life.

    Our asset protection packages offer:

  • Counseling of legal options to cover future care needs
  • Trusts to protect assets from long-term care costs
  • Expanded financial power of attorney
  • Healthcare proxies and living will

  • CRISIS CARE & PATIENT ADVOCACY

    We know the grief and panic that hit instantly with a medical crisis. We know the fear of financial ruin that comes with the prospect of paying for trauma recovery or long-term care. We help you navigate the added burdens that come with a life-altering diagnosis to find ideal care, preserve your life’s savings, and find the joy in life again – as a loved one and not just a caregiver.

    Our crisis care services include:

  • Immediate assistance advocating for a patient in a health-care facility
  • Caregiving support and guidance
  • Counseling of legal options to cover care costs
  • Traditional estate plan documents

Hours

Day From To
Monday By Appointment Only
Tuesday By Appointment Only
Wednesday By Appointment Only
Thursday By Appointment Only
Friday By Appointment Only

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

9850 Von Allmen Court
Suite 201
Louisville, KY 40241

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Michelle Butler

Michelle Butler

Tupper Butler Law PLLC

Nearly 15 years of experience litigating on behalf of global and national companies facing significant and complicated legal claims led Michelle to establish Tupper Butler Law PLLC. She now focuses on families attempting to navigate or prepare for their inevitable mortality or a sudden medical crisis. In early 2017, Mi...

Phone (502) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Michelle Butler.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml