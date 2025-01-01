Michelle D. Beneski, Esq. is a partner at the family owned and operated law firm Surprenant & Beneski, P.C. (formerly The Medicaid & Estate Planning Strategies Law Firm) located at 35 Arnold Street, New Bedford, Massachusetts. They concentrate in the area of elder law and estate planning. They can be reached at 508-994-5200. Michelle practices with her father, Attorney Robert L. Surprenant and brother, Attorney Daniel M. Surprenant. She is a graduate of Fitchburg State College, (B.S. Cum Laude), Pepperdine University School of Law (J.D.), and University of Florida, College of Law Graduate Tax Program (LLM in Taxation). She is licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut and practices in the areas of Estate Planning and Medicaid Planning. Before joining the famiily firm, Michelle worked for six years as a tax manager and senior manager for two different big 4 Accounting firms. She also worked as a tax attorney lobbying business tax issues for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. Attorney Beneski is the past 2005 co-chair of the, Alzeheimers Partnership of S.E. Massachusetts, a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, a member of Wealth Counsel, a Past Director of the Bristol County Estate Planning Council, a member of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council, the University of Massachusetts Gerentological Society, the Bristol Networking Group and a Girl Scout Troop leader for the past 6 years. She is a lecturer on elder law issues, co-author of The Southeastern Massachusetts Nursing Home Guide and also writes for Elder Law Today. She concentrates her practice in Medicaid and Tax planning.