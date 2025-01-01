Firm Description

Mortellaro Law is the premier Elder and Estate Planning Law Firm in Florida. Strategically positioned on Florida's West and East coasts, our team boasts over three decades of experience in Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid long-term care benefits, and Veteran's Benefits.

Navigating the challenges of aging loved ones can be overwhelming. Whether you're proactively planning or suddenly tasked with drafting health care directives, power of attorney documents, or wills, we stand by your side. We simplify the complexities of long-term care and its financial implications for you.

Choose Mortellaro Law, and you're choosing a dedicated team committed to crafting solutions that fit your unique needs.