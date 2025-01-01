Michael Rose is an Elder Law Attorney based in Lake Oswego. His practice is focused on assisting clients through the retirement years with thoughtful estate plans and crisis management. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University. Michael comes from a long line of Oregonians who helped to settle the Mid-Willamette valley. He is a husband and father of three.

Education & Experience

Mr. Rose attended Brigham Young University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature in 2010. Afterward, my wife and I moved back to Oregon in order for me to attend Willamette University College of Law where he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree. Upon passing the Oregon state bar he went to work immediately with an Elder Law firm in Salem, Oregon, practicing for two years in the areas of estate planning, probate, and Medicaid. He then took a job and residence in Lake Oswego with another well known Elder Law practice and continued in the areas of estate planning, probate, trust administration, guardianships, conservatorships, Medicaid and Veterans benefits where he practiced for 2 more years before opening Rose Elder Law LLC.

We regularly assist clients in creating thoughtful estate plans that will protect their families and estates against impoverishment from Medicaid spend-down. In addition, many of our clients are simply planning for the future with trusts, wills, powers of attorney, and advance directives.