Michael Fraleigh is the founding member of The Fraleigh Law Firm, PLLC with offices in Lansing and Southfield. Michael concentrates his practice on Elder Law, Estate and Medicaid Planning, Health Care Law, and Nursing Home Law. Michael was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Michigan for over 20 years. As an Assistant Attorney Michael provided legal advice and guidance to: State Medicaid and Mental Health Programs Provided advice and guidance on state and federal program policies and regulations. Defended the programs against legal challenges. Recovered assets from program beneficiaries to pay for the cost of services provided to them by state health care programs Office of Financial and Insurance Services Defended and enforced the agencyâ€™s regulations against health maintenance organizations, insurance companies, and lenders. Enforced Michiganâ€™s Patient Right to Independent Review Act (PRIA). PRIA that allows individuals to challenge a health insurerâ€™s denial of coverage for a medical procedure or course of treatment. Rehabilitation of health maintenance organizations, including the protection of the individual insuredâ€™s access to health care coverage and payment of their health care claims during the HMOâ€™s rehabilitation and reorganization. Michael also served in the Attorney Generalâ€™s Health Care Fraud Division where he brought criminal prosecutions and civil suits based on fraud, abuse and neglect of the elderly and disabled, and financial crimes against the elderly and disabled. Michael successfully sued nursing homes and other care providers for failing to provide adequate care and treatment and individuals for embezzlement and theft of money from vulnerable adults. The Michigan Attorney General appointed Michael a Public Administrator for Oakland County. Public Administrators are the attorneys the Courts appoint to safe guard a personâ€™s estate, serve as a personâ€™s guardian and conservator when it is necessary to protect the best interests of the individual or his or her heirs.

Firm Description

Fraleigh Law Firm is a full service Elder Law Practice. Our services include Medicaid Crisis Planning/Assistance, Long-term Care Planning, Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Protection of Disabled Children & Adults, Guardianships, Conservatorships and Trust Administration.

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

6200 Pine Hollow Drive
Suite 200
East Lansing, MI 48823

29800 Telegraph Road
Southfield, MI 48034

Michael Fraleigh is the founding member of The Fraleigh Law Firm, PLLC with offices in Lansing and Southfield. Michael concentrates his practice on Elder Law, Estate and Medicaid Planning, Health Care Law, and Nursing Home Law. Michael was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Michigan for over 20 years. As an...

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

