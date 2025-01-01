Michael Fraleigh is the founding member of The Fraleigh Law Firm, PLLC with offices in Lansing and Southfield. Michael concentrates his practice on Elder Law, Estate and Medicaid Planning, Health Care Law, and Nursing Home Law. Michael was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Michigan for over 20 years. As an Assistant Attorney Michael provided legal advice and guidance to: State Medicaid and Mental Health Programs Provided advice and guidance on state and federal program policies and regulations. Defended the programs against legal challenges. Recovered assets from program beneficiaries to pay for the cost of services provided to them by state health care programs Office of Financial and Insurance Services Defended and enforced the agencyâ€™s regulations against health maintenance organizations, insurance companies, and lenders. Enforced Michiganâ€™s Patient Right to Independent Review Act (PRIA). PRIA that allows individuals to challenge a health insurerâ€™s denial of coverage for a medical procedure or course of treatment. Rehabilitation of health maintenance organizations, including the protection of the individual insuredâ€™s access to health care coverage and payment of their health care claims during the HMOâ€™s rehabilitation and reorganization. Michael also served in the Attorney Generalâ€™s Health Care Fraud Division where he brought criminal prosecutions and civil suits based on fraud, abuse and neglect of the elderly and disabled, and financial crimes against the elderly and disabled. Michael successfully sued nursing homes and other care providers for failing to provide adequate care and treatment and individuals for embezzlement and theft of money from vulnerable adults. The Michigan Attorney General appointed Michael a Public Administrator for Oakland County. Public Administrators are the attorneys the Courts appoint to safe guard a personâ€™s estate, serve as a personâ€™s guardian and conservator when it is necessary to protect the best interests of the individual or his or her heirs.