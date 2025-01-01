Michael B Cohen is an Elder Law attorney whose Dallas law practice focuses on the legal needs of the elderly and disabled, including, without limitation, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, estate planning and long-term care Medicaid and Veterans benefits planning in connection with the protection of resources and income. As an elder care attorney in Texas, he is a frequent speaker on estate and long-term care Medicaid planning.



Mr. Cohen is a past president, officer and a member of the board of directors of the Texas chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He is presently serving as the Chair of the Dallas Bar Association's Probate, Trusts and Estates Section. He is also a member of the Dallas Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas. He is also an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs.



He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Austin and from Southern Methodist University School of Law and was a member of the honorary fraternity of Phi Beta Kappa.



In a Texas Monthly magazine independent survey of consumers and financial service professionals, Michael B. Cohen was the only attorney given a Five Star ranking in client satisfaction in the area of long-term care wealth management for the Dallas/Fort Worth area.