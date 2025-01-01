Michael J. Amoruso, Esq. Managing Partner of Amoruso & Amoruso, LLP located in Rye Brook, New York.

Mr. Amoruso concentrates his practice on Elder Law, Asset Preservation, Estate Planning, Estate Administration and Guardianship. He is Past Chair of the New York State Bar Association ("NYSBA") Elder Law Section, a member of the Executive Committee and former Chair of the Legislation Committee and the Estate & Tax Planning Committee. From 2011-2015, he received an UAV PreeminentU Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell – the highest possible rating for both legal ability and ethical standards.

Mr. Amoruso was chosen as a 2010-2014 New York Metro Super Lawyer for Elder Law. From 2011-2014 he was named one of the Top 25 Westchester Super Lawyers among all practice areas and was featured by Super Lawyers Magazine in 2013 at: http://digital.superlawyers.com/superlawyers/nyslrs13/?pg=32&pm=2&u1=friend#pg32 He was also included in the 2015 Best Lawyers in America for Elder Law. He was the 2010 recipient of the prestigious NYSBA Elder Law Section Awardas a principal drafter of NYSBA’s significant amendments to the 2009 Power of Attorney statute and the 2007 recipient of the NYSBA Elder Law Section Awardfor work as a principal drafter of the New York State Compact for Long Term Care - a bill that offers an alternative to Medicaid coverage for long term care services.

Mr. Amoruso is an Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (“NAELA”) and is Chair of NAELA Programs & Publications Steering Committee and past Chair of NAELA’s Public Polcy. In 2013, he received NAELA’s President’s Recognition Award. He also served as President of the New York Chapter of NAELA. Mr. Amoruso is the recipient of the 2013 NAELA President’s Recognition Award and the 2010 NAELA Outstanding New York Chapter Member Award. Locally, Mr. Amoruso was a member of the Westchester County Bar Association Board of Directors (“WCBA”), Chair of the WCBA Elder Law Committee and President of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County.

Mr. Amoruso is a nationally published author and frequent lecturer for the New York State Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, National Association of Estate Planners and Councils, Stetson Law National Supplemental Needs Trust Conference, WealthCounsel LLC and ElderCounsel LLC, the Westchester Business Journal and Generations and is a frequent source of quotes and opinions by local press and The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Kiplinger, New York Law Journal, AARP, Money, bankrate.com, and Jewish World Review. Mr. Amoruso hosts the weekly “Eldercare on the Air™” radio show on WFAS AM. In 2009, he received a U.S. Congressional Proclamation for his work in Elder Law and Special Needs Law.

Mr. Amoruso is a Founding Principal of ElderCounsel LLC, the premier elder law and special needs planning document drafting solution for attorneys. Most importantly, however, Mr. Amoruso is the doting father of two beautiful daughters.