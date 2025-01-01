Matthew C Sunderlin
Clark & Bradshaw, P.C.
Matthew C Sunderlin
Clark & Bradshaw, P.C.
Joined the Firm in 1999
Managing Partner of Firm since 2013
Education:
Regent University School of Law, J.D., 1995
Hampden-Sydney College, B.A. in History, 1989
Professional Affiliations:
Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation since 2003*
Certified Guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults in Virginia since 2003
Listed in the Virginia Super Lawyers magazine in the area of Elder Law in every year from 2012 to 2019
Lecturer, Virginia Continuing Legal Education, Inc.
Lecturer, James Madison University Life Long Learning Institute, 2015 and 2019
Author, Managing Incapacity, Elder Law Handbook, Virginia Continuing Legal Education, Inc.
Member, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Member, Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Treasurer, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association, 2011-2012
President, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association, 2014-2015
Member, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association
Member, Virginia State Bar
Member, Virginia Guardianship Association
Former Representative for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Bar Association to the Council of Local Bar Associations of the Virginia State Bar
*There is no procedure in Virginia for approving certifying organizations.
Community Involvement:
Board Member, Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association (2014-present)
Chairman and Member, Board of Blue Ridge Community College (2015-present)
Member, Rotary Club of Harrisonburg (2000-present)
Assistant District Governor, Rotary International (Area 3, Dist. 7570), 2013-2017
President and Board Member, Rotary Club of Harrisonburg (2009-2010)
Member, Board of Directors of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. (2005-2011)
Member, Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Community Trust (2004-2010)
President and Board Member, The Arc of Harrisonburg / Rockingham (2002-2008)
President and Board Member, The ElderAlliance (2002-2007)
Member, Rotary Club of Great Bridge, Chesapeake, Virginia (1997-1999)
Firm Description
Clark & Bradshaw, P.C. has been providing legal services to the people and businesses of the Shenandoah Valley for over 70 years. Our firm now consists of seven attorneys, two certified public accountants, and eighteen support staff, including paralegals, legal assistants and secretaries.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
92 North Liberty Street
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
On the web
Social Media
Matthew C Sunderlin
Clark & Bradshaw, P.C.
Joined the Firm in 1999 Managing Partner of Firm since 2013 Education: Regent University School of Law, J.D., 1995 Hampden-Sydney College, B.A. in History, 1989 Professional Affiliations: Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation since 2003* Certified Guardian ad litem for incapacitated adult...