Joined the Firm in 1999

Managing Partner of Firm since 2013

Education:

Regent University School of Law, J.D., 1995

Hampden-Sydney College, B.A. in History, 1989



Professional Affiliations:

Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation since 2003*

Certified Guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults in Virginia since 2003

Listed in the Virginia Super Lawyers magazine in the area of Elder Law in every year from 2012 to 2019

Lecturer, Virginia Continuing Legal Education, Inc.

Lecturer, James Madison University Life Long Learning Institute, 2015 and 2019

Author, Managing Incapacity, Elder Law Handbook, Virginia Continuing Legal Education, Inc.

Member, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Member, Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Treasurer, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association, 2011-2012

President, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association, 2014-2015

Member, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association

Member, Virginia State Bar

Member, Virginia Guardianship Association

Former Representative for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Bar Association to the Council of Local Bar Associations of the Virginia State Bar



*There is no procedure in Virginia for approving certifying organizations.

Community Involvement:

Board Member, Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association (2014-present)

Chairman and Member, Board of Blue Ridge Community College (2015-present)

Member, Rotary Club of Harrisonburg (2000-present)

Assistant District Governor, Rotary International (Area 3, Dist. 7570), 2013-2017

President and Board Member, Rotary Club of Harrisonburg (2009-2010)

Member, Board of Directors of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. (2005-2011)

Member, Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Community Trust (2004-2010)

President and Board Member, The Arc of Harrisonburg / Rockingham (2002-2008)

President and Board Member, The ElderAlliance (2002-2007)

Member, Rotary Club of Great Bridge, Chesapeake, Virginia (1997-1999)