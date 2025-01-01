Matthew T. Smith is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As an elder law attorney and Senior Partner at ElderLawLexington, McClelland & Associates, PLLC, he assists clients facing challenges with special needs and Medicaid planning, powers of attorney and trusts, estate planning through wills, social security, VA benefits planning, guardianship, and probate.

He received his B.A. from Centre College and an M.B.A from Walden University. Matthew earned his J.D. from the N Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University and is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Elder Law Section.

Matthew is also a member of NAELA, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Special Needs Alliance (SNA), a national organization of attorneys in the practice of special needs, disability, and elder law. Presently, there are only two SNA-certified attorneys listed across Kentucky.

Before attending law school, he worked as a Financial Advisor with Waddell and Reed assisting families with long term financial planning goals and specializing in asset protection with special needs trusts.

An active community member, Matthew has more than 10 years of service as a board member on the Kentucky Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council. He also serves as a board member of the Kentucky Association for Gerontology, the Brain Injury Alliance of Northern Kentucky and as a Trustee of the Grant County Library.

Matthew lives a full life with wife Lindsay, son David Henry and dogs Matilda and Brinkley. He enjoys reading, Jiu Jitsu training, history, and travel.