Matthew T. Smith is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As an elder law attorney and Senior Partner at ElderLawLexington, McClelland & Associates, PLLC, he assists clients facing challenges with special needs and Medicaid planning, powers of attorney and trusts, estate planning through wills, social security, VA benefits planning, guardianship, and probate.
He received his B.A. from Centre College and an M.B.A from Walden University. Matthew earned his J.D. from the N Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University and is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Elder Law Section.
Matthew is also a member of NAELA, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Special Needs Alliance (SNA), a national organization of attorneys in the practice of special needs, disability, and elder law. Presently, there are only two SNA-certified attorneys listed across Kentucky.
Before attending law school, he worked as a Financial Advisor with Waddell and Reed assisting families with long term financial planning goals and specializing in asset protection with special needs trusts.
An active community member, Matthew has more than 10 years of service as a board member on the Kentucky Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council. He also serves as a board member of the Kentucky Association for Gerontology, the Brain Injury Alliance of Northern Kentucky and as a Trustee of the Grant County Library.
Matthew lives a full life with wife Lindsay, son David Henry and dogs Matilda and Brinkley. He enjoys reading, Jiu Jitsu training, history, and travel.
Firm Description
You Can Count on Us for Guidance with Medicaid Planning and Special Needs Trusts
Many people think the only way to pay for ongoing care for an aging loved one is to dip into life savings or to sell their home. We use our deep knowledge of Elder Law to secure your assets with a comprehensive plan so you can qualify for Medicaid, protecting your family’s estate.
Standard Wills and Trusts secure our assets and protect our estates to plan our legacy. For those who have a dependent with special needs, preparing a standard Will could unintentionally jeopardize their ongoing benefits. Working with an attorney at ElderLawLexington will ensure your dependent's existing benefits will be preserved and there will be no surprises.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1795 Alysheba Way
Suite 2102
Lexington, KY 40509
7000 Houston Road
Suite #3
Florence, KY 41042
427 Chestnut St.
Suite #6
Berea, KY 40403
