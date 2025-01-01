Matthew L. Mercer
Matthew L. Mercer
Mr. Mercer's practice centers in the areas of estate planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, guardianships, probate and estate administration, trust administration and special needs trusts.
Matt is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association Probate & Trust Committee, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Rhode Island National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Rhode Island Bar Association Elder Law Committee, the PLAN of CT, The Academy of Special Needs Planners, the Connecticut Bar Association, the Elder Law Section of the CT Bar Association, The Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island and is also a VA Accredited Attorney. Matt also serves as Membership Chairman of RI NAELA. Matt is licensed to practice in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Education
- Roger William University School of Law (JD)
- Randolph-Macon College (BA)
Bar Memberships
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
Associations
- Rhode Island Bar Association
- Connecticut Bar Association
- National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
- The Academy of Special Needs Planners
- Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island
Firm DescriptionChace Rutenberg & Freedman, LLP is a general business law firm focused on providing individually tailored,results-oriented advice in a timely and responsive manner. For more than 85 years, WSZ has guided its clients through a complex web of legal and business issues including insolvency and bankruptcy, complex business litigation, corporate and general business consulting, estate planning and probate law, real estate, tax, labor matters and general collections.
Cost
Main Office
15 Franklin Street
Westerly, RI 02891
On the web
