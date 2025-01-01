Mr. Mercer's practice centers in the areas of estate planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, guardianships, probate and estate administration, trust administration and special needs trusts.



Matt is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association Probate & Trust Committee, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Rhode Island National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Rhode Island Bar Association Elder Law Committee, the PLAN of CT, The Academy of Special Needs Planners, the Connecticut Bar Association, the Elder Law Section of the CT Bar Association, The Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island and is also a VA Accredited Attorney. Matt also serves as Membership Chairman of RI NAELA. Matt is licensed to practice in Rhode Island and Connecticut.



Education

Roger William University School of Law (JD)

Randolph-Macon College (BA)

Bar Memberships

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Associations

Rhode Island Bar Association

Connecticut Bar Association

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

The Academy of Special Needs Planners

Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island

updated: 7 months ago