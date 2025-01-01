Mary Kathryn Brennan is an elder law attorney with Brennan & Rogers, PLLC. Mary Kathryn's practice is focused on elder law, Medicaid (MaineCare) planning, probate, and contested matters in the York and Cumberland County Probate Courts. She is licensed to practice in Maine. She has represented elders in matters before Maine Superior, District, and Probate courts; the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Medicare Hearings and has extensive long-term care knowledge. Formerly, she was a staff attorney for Legal Services for the Elderly, Inc.

Mary Kathryn received the 2014 Maine Justice Foundation New Lawyer of the Year Award. She was named a "Rising Star" by SuperLawyers from 2015 through 2019. Mary Kathryn is a member of NAELA, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

She is a former member of the boards of the Maine Justice Foundation, the Museums of Old York, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Program Advisory Committee, and the Professional Ethics Commission for the Maine State Bar.