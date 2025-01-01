Mary Kathryn Brennan
Mary Kathryn Brennan is an elder law attorney with Brennan & Rogers, PLLC. Mary Kathryn's practice is focused on elder law, Medicaid (MaineCare) planning, probate, and contested matters in the York and Cumberland County Probate Courts. She is licensed to practice in Maine. She has represented elders in matters before Maine Superior, District, and Probate courts; the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Medicare Hearings and has extensive long-term care knowledge. Formerly, she was a staff attorney for Legal Services for the Elderly, Inc.
Mary Kathryn received the 2014 Maine Justice Foundation New Lawyer of the Year Award. She was named a "Rising Star" by SuperLawyers from 2015 through 2019. Mary Kathryn is a member of NAELA, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
She is a former member of the boards of the Maine Justice Foundation, the Museums of Old York, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Program Advisory Committee, and the Professional Ethics Commission for the Maine State Bar.
Firm Description
Our firm practice is limited to elder law, estate planning, MaineCare planning, and probate. We assist clients with wills, trusts (both irrevocable and revocable trusts or living trusts), powers of attorney, MaineCare (Medicaid) eligibility (5-year look back period), MaineCare application filing assistance, and related matters.
We are proud to announce that our firm has been declared the first place winner in the "Best Law Firm" category in the 2022 Best of the Seacoast Community Choice Awards.
CostWe bill most new estate planning matters on a flat fee basis with few exceptions. All our fees are put in writing.
Main Office
279 York Street
York, ME 03909
2 Storer Street, Suite 111
Kennebunk, ME 04043
