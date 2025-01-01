Mark D. Collins received his Juris Doctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1994, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and French from Morehead State University in 1991. Mark is licensed to practice law in Kentucky and Tennessee. After graduating from law school, Mark began serving his country in the United States Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky. After completing a six month Armor Officer Basic Course training, he completed eight years in the US Army Reserve with the 100th Division at Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Mark has been a practicing attorney since 1994 with a focus in the areas of real estate, probate, guardianship, and Wills and Trusts. His practice is now centered on elder law issues.



Mark continues to serve and protect the citizens of Todd and Christian Counties as an Assistant County Attorney. Service to the community and to those in need has been a driving force in his practice. As an Elder Law Attorney, Mark continues to provide services and protection to his community. He provides service to Veterans by helping them obtain the benefits our government promised them. He is passionate to help the elderly protect their assets against the devastating costs of long term care.



Mark maintains the highest standards of education related to elder law issues. He is a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, a member of Elder Counsel, LLC, a member of the Kentucky and Tennessee Bar Associations Elder law Sections, and is an accredited Veterans Claims Attorney. He often speaks on Elder Law related issues. He is active in his local church, Elkton Baptist Church, Rotary Club, American Legion, and serves as a director on the Todd County Chamber of Commerce, and on many other boards and committees.