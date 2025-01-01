Marjorie E. Wolasky, a Florida Bar Board certified Elder Law Attorney, has been practicing law in the Miami area since 1980. She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami. She practices real estate, estate planning, probate and elder law. She is a member of the Executive Council of the Real Property Trust and Probate Law Section of the Florida Bar, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys, the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar. She served as the representative of the Elder Law Section on the Ad Hoc Committee responsible for the drafting of Floridas new trust code. She is the proud recipient of the 2005-2006 Member of the Year Award of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar.



Ms. Wolasky is active in Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar, where she serves of the Executive Council of the Section. She serves as vice-chair of the Liaison to the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, and the Advanced Directives Committee. She is a member of the Executive Council of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, Co-Chair of its Estate Planning Committee and a member of the Elder Abuse and Exploitation Committee.



Ms. Wolasky also serves as a Director and as legal counsel for Commercial Real Estate Women of Miami and is a member of the Attorneys Real Estate Council of Miami-Dade County, Florida. She lives in Palmetto Bay, Florida with her husband Michael Mosher and their children Brandon and Sarah.