Peggy is licensed to practice law in both Kentucky and Indiana. Since her admission to the Kentucky Bar in 1987 (admitted in Indiana in 2004), she has held a variety of positions that have allowed her to use her education including: corporate counsel, trust counsel, trust administrator and associate in private practice. Her practice now largely concentrates on elder and special needs clients utilizing: Medicaid and VA benefits, asset protection, estate planning for all generations, administration of estates and trusts, and adult and minor guardianships.

Peggy recognizes that many of her clients have needs far greater than legal when dealing with planning for aging or debilitating conditions: Spirituality/Purpose, Housing, Health and Wellness, Life Enrichment/Dignity, Financial Planning, and Bereavement. She has developed affiliations with numerous professionals able to address these areas of concern.

She is a member of both the Kentucky and Indiana Bar Association, the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, the Indiana chapter of NAELA, and is accredited by the Veteran’s Administration. Peggy is a member of One Southern Indiana and the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce and its Senior Services Synergy Team. She also serves on the President’s Advisory Committee for Rauch, Inc., serving on the Board of Directors, and continues to serve on a number of Committees for Day Spring, Inc. These two non-profit organizations provide service, support and/or shelter to adults with intellectual disabilities.

In addition to her law degree, Peggy has a Masters degree in Business Administration and an undergraduate degree in Psychology.