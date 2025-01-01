Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Margaret M. Barrett

Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC

Margaret M. Barrett

Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC

Margaret M. Barrett

Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC

My life experiences, training,  gifts and passions have all come together in my current career. I have been in situations similar to many of my clients, and I know what will help them. 20 years ago my first husband was tragically killed in a car accident. After the initial shock, I spent years supporting my young children as they grieved, representing them in the ensuing estate dispute, and working with the trustee of their trust.  Now, as a parent with some complex family dynamics, I want to ensure things go smoothly for my children in case the unthinkable happens.  For the past few years, my siblings and I have worked together to support my parent's in my Dad's advancing dementia. Because of my personal experiences, I can relate to my clients' concerns for their aging parents, for their own retirement planning, and for the best interests of their spouse and children.

I’m passionate about helping families protect what's important to them through the inevitable changes of life.  Our goals, assets, health, families and relationships change over time, not to mention unexpected challenges and crises that may arise. As an estate planning attorney, I do not want my clients or their families to go through what my family did. That is why I founded Safe Harbor Estate Law and hired a devoted and trustworthy team. We are here for you to be an ally in your corner for whatever you are going through. We believe in hoping for the best but planning for the worst, so you and your family have peace of mind. My team would love to help you and your loved ones get rigged for smooth sailing in case of rough seas.

Firm Description

Safe Harbor's Elder Law Services

Elder law is not restricted to any specific area of law. Rather, it refers to the interdisciplinary body of knowledge that deals with legal issues surrounding senior citizens, guardianship of vulnerable individuals (any age), and planning for special needs individuals 18+. Our Elder Law attorneys understand the special needs of these individuals, often in light of increasing age or physical or mental disabilities. These needs arise in almost every legal area, including:

  • Estate Planning

  • Long-Term/Nursing Home Care

  • Asset Protection

  • Financial Planning

  • Government Benefits (Including Medicaid)

  • Housing

  • Health Care Decision-Making

  • End-of-Life Planning

The Elder Law attorneys at Safe Harbor assist individuals at any stage of life, including older adults with functional limitations, by incorporating an understanding of their special needs into family-related decisions. Elder law attorneys understand how the aging process can affect an individual's ability to manage his or her affairs, and they work with families to implement a variety of legal tools designed to protect individuals at risk of exploitation due to mental impairment. They are well-versed in the laws that affect older citizens and understand the best strategies for protecting assets and ensuring financial security and wellbeing. They use all of the tools available to protect their clients, including Medicaid Compliant Annuities used with intentional gifting strategies, and Irrevocable Trusts. Safe Harbor Attorney Michael Teeter helped win an important Minnesota Court of Appeals case in July 2021, allowing the use of Irrevocable Trusts for Medicaid planning. He is one of the few attorneys in Minnesota experienced with this type of planning. Safe Harbor’s Smooth Sailing System incorporates the expertise of our whole team in protecting what matters most to our Elder Law clients

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

3240 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55126

On the web

View Firm Website

Social Media


Meet Margaret M. Barrett

Margaret M. Barrett

Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC

My life experiences, training,  gifts and passions have all come together in my current career. I have been in situations similar to many of my clients, and I know what will help them. 20 years ago my first husband was tragically killed in a car accident. After the initial shock, I spent years supporting my young...

Phone (612) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Margaret M. Barrett.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml