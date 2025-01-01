Margaret M. Barrett
Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC
Margaret M. Barrett
Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC
My life experiences, training, gifts and passions have all come together in my current career. I have been in situations similar to many of my clients, and I know what will help them. 20 years ago my first husband was tragically killed in a car accident. After the initial shock, I spent years supporting my young children as they grieved, representing them in the ensuing estate dispute, and working with the trustee of their trust. Now, as a parent with some complex family dynamics, I want to ensure things go smoothly for my children in case the unthinkable happens. For the past few years, my siblings and I have worked together to support my parent's in my Dad's advancing dementia. Because of my personal experiences, I can relate to my clients' concerns for their aging parents, for their own retirement planning, and for the best interests of their spouse and children.
I’m passionate about helping families protect what's important to them through the inevitable changes of life. Our goals, assets, health, families and relationships change over time, not to mention unexpected challenges and crises that may arise. As an estate planning attorney, I do not want my clients or their families to go through what my family did. That is why I founded Safe Harbor Estate Law and hired a devoted and trustworthy team. We are here for you to be an ally in your corner for whatever you are going through. We believe in hoping for the best but planning for the worst, so you and your family have peace of mind. My team would love to help you and your loved ones get rigged for smooth sailing in case of rough seas.
Firm Description
Safe Harbor's Elder Law Services
Elder law is not restricted to any specific area of law. Rather, it refers to the interdisciplinary body of knowledge that deals with legal issues surrounding senior citizens, guardianship of vulnerable individuals (any age), and planning for special needs individuals 18+. Our Elder Law attorneys understand the special needs of these individuals, often in light of increasing age or physical or mental disabilities. These needs arise in almost every legal area, including:
-
Estate Planning
-
Long-Term/Nursing Home Care
-
Asset Protection
-
Financial Planning
-
Government Benefits (Including Medicaid)
-
Housing
-
Health Care Decision-Making
-
End-of-Life Planning
The Elder Law attorneys at Safe Harbor assist individuals at any stage of life, including older adults with functional limitations, by incorporating an understanding of their special needs into family-related decisions. Elder law attorneys understand how the aging process can affect an individual's ability to manage his or her affairs, and they work with families to implement a variety of legal tools designed to protect individuals at risk of exploitation due to mental impairment. They are well-versed in the laws that affect older citizens and understand the best strategies for protecting assets and ensuring financial security and wellbeing. They use all of the tools available to protect their clients, including Medicaid Compliant Annuities used with intentional gifting strategies, and Irrevocable Trusts. Safe Harbor Attorney Michael Teeter helped win an important Minnesota Court of Appeals case in July 2021, allowing the use of Irrevocable Trusts for Medicaid planning. He is one of the few attorneys in Minnesota experienced with this type of planning. Safe Harbor’s Smooth Sailing System incorporates the expertise of our whole team in protecting what matters most to our Elder Law clients
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
3240 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55126
On the web
Social Media
Margaret M. Barrett
Safe Harbor Estate Law, PLLC
My life experiences, training, gifts and passions have all come together in my current career. I have been in situations similar to many of my clients, and I know what will help them. 20 years ago my first husband was tragically killed in a car accident. After the initial shock, I spent years supporting my young...