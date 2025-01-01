My life experiences, training, gifts and passions have all come together in my current career. I have been in situations similar to many of my clients, and I know what will help them. 20 years ago my first husband was tragically killed in a car accident. After the initial shock, I spent years supporting my young children as they grieved, representing them in the ensuing estate dispute, and working with the trustee of their trust. Now, as a parent with some complex family dynamics, I want to ensure things go smoothly for my children in case the unthinkable happens. For the past few years, my siblings and I have worked together to support my parent's in my Dad's advancing dementia. Because of my personal experiences, I can relate to my clients' concerns for their aging parents, for their own retirement planning, and for the best interests of their spouse and children.

I’m passionate about helping families protect what's important to them through the inevitable changes of life. Our goals, assets, health, families and relationships change over time, not to mention unexpected challenges and crises that may arise. As an estate planning attorney, I do not want my clients or their families to go through what my family did. That is why I founded Safe Harbor Estate Law and hired a devoted and trustworthy team. We are here for you to be an ally in your corner for whatever you are going through. We believe in hoping for the best but planning for the worst, so you and your family have peace of mind. My team would love to help you and your loved ones get rigged for smooth sailing in case of rough seas.