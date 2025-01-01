Mr. Chayet's broad experience in elder law and complex probate litigation includes: Litigating contested guardianship and conservatorship proceedings for adults and minors; Litigating will contests and fiduciary defense actions; Representation of guardians, conservators and fiduciaries; Trust administration and trust litigation; Drafting complex wills and complex trusts; Contested and non-contested estate administration; and negotiating, contracting and selling of estate real property.Mr. Chayet is member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys where the President of the Academy asked Mr. Chayet to create and chair a New and Young Attorney Section of the Academy as well as asking Mr. Chayet to serve on the Academy's Membership Committee. Mr. Chayet continues to be an active member of the Elder Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association where fellow Colorado elder law attorneys voted Mr. Chayet on to the Executive Council of the Elder Law Forum Committee. Mr. Chayet is also a member of the American Bar Association, Colorado Bar Association and the Denver Bar Association. Mr. Chayet received his Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law.

Firm Description At some point in their lifetime, everyone needs a little help and guidance. Our elder law attorneys help people prepare for the time when they or their loved ones will face issues such as aging, incapacity, disability, professional long-term care, and death.



Elder law encompasses all of the aspects of planning, counseling, educating, and advocating for seniors. It is at the core of all we do at Chayet & Danzo, LLC. In addition to seniors, we represent caregivers and fiduciaries, including children, conservators, guardians, estate administrators, trustees, and agents who have the responsibility of caring for an elderly person or disabled adult.



While good planning is important at all stages of life, it is a must for the elderly. The legal problems of the elderly are often linked to the aging process and can include problems of incapacity and long-term health care issues. Our attorneys assist clients in planning for possible long-term care needs, locating the appropriate type of care facility, coordinating private and public resources, such as Medicaid, to finance the cost of care, and advocating to ensure our client's right to quality care.



Our elder law attorneys go beyond conventional issues and offer practical assistance to our clients in a number of areas, including: drafting durable powers of attorney, health Care and End-of-Life directives, fiduciary Representation, public benefit counseling, private insurance counseling, estate and gift tax advice, elder abuse, and placement counseling.