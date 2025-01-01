Search Articles

Mr. Chayet's broad experience in elder law and complex probate litigation includes: Litigating contested guardianship and conservatorship proceedings for adults and minors; Litigating will contests and fiduciary defense actions; Representation of guardians, conservators and fiduciaries; Trust administration and trust litigation; Drafting complex wills and complex trusts; Contested and non-contested estate administration; and negotiating, contracting and selling of estate real property.Mr. Chayet is member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys where the President of the Academy asked Mr. Chayet to create and chair a New and Young Attorney Section of the Academy as well as asking Mr. Chayet to serve on the Academy's Membership Committee. Mr. Chayet continues to be an active member of the Elder Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association where fellow Colorado elder law attorneys voted Mr. Chayet on to the Executive Council of the Elder Law Forum Committee. Mr. Chayet is also a member of the American Bar Association, Colorado Bar Association and the Denver Bar Association. Mr. Chayet received his Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law.

At some point in their lifetime, everyone needs a little help and guidance. Our elder law attorneys help people prepare for the time when they or their loved ones will face issues such as aging, incapacity, disability, professional long-term care, and death.

Elder law encompasses all of the aspects of planning, counseling, educating, and advocating for seniors. It is at the core of all we do at Chayet & Danzo, LLC. In addition to seniors, we represent caregivers and fiduciaries, including children, conservators, guardians, estate administrators, trustees, and agents who have the responsibility of caring for an elderly person or disabled adult.

While good planning is important at all stages of life, it is a must for the elderly. The legal problems of the elderly are often linked to the aging process and can include problems of incapacity and long-term health care issues. Our attorneys assist clients in planning for possible long-term care needs, locating the appropriate type of care facility, coordinating private and public resources, such as Medicaid, to finance the cost of care, and advocating to ensure our client's right to quality care.

Our elder law attorneys go beyond conventional issues and offer practical assistance to our clients in a number of areas, including: drafting durable powers of attorney, health Care and End-of-Life directives, fiduciary Representation, public benefit counseling, private insurance counseling, estate and gift tax advice, elder abuse, and placement counseling.

Main Office

650 S. Cherry St.
Suite 710
Denver, CO 80246

Phone (303) *** ****
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

